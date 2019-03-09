AUBURN | Jack Owen’s hot start reached a blistering pace Saturday.

The sophomore left-hander extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to start the season to 25.0 innings to lead No. 18 Auburn to a 5-0 win over UTSA in the first game of a doubleheader.



Owen (3-0) held the Roadrunners to four hits in his first-career complete game. He struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk on 98 pitches. He trails only John Powell, who started the 1994 season without allowing an earned run in the first 27.1 innings.



Auburn pitchers have thrown five shutouts in the last seven games including three straight.



The Tigers were held hitless until two outs in the fifth when Matt Scheffler drove a pitch over the left field wall for his first-career home run. The Tigers tacked on two in the sixth on RBI singles by Rankin Woley and Kason Howell, and two in the seventh on an RBI double by Steven Williams and RBI single by Woley.



Scheffler and Woley had two hits apiece.



Auburn beat UTSA 5-0 Friday and will go for the series sweep in Game 2 of today’s doubleheader at 5:10 p.m. CT

