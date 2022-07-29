Complete Big Cat Weekend preview

Fresh off the dead period, this weekend is already lining up to be massive one for Auburn in recruiting. It's Big Cat Weekend, where the Tigers are hosting a substantial number of prospects on campus July 30. Here's a complete preview of who's attending and the latest in their recruitment.

Prentiss "Air" Noland - 2024 QB Noland visited Auburn earlier this year and is a highly sought after quarterback out of Georgia. Outside of Auburn, he's taken visits to UCF, Florida, Wake Forest, Duke, Miami, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

Adrian Posse - 2024 QB Auburn is high on Posse and Posse is high on Auburn. He's visited over 10 power five programs across the nation, which included a stop in Auburn back on June 10. Posse talked with offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau while attending the AU camp, where he earned an offer. After this weekend, Posse could be on commit watch.

J'Marion Burnette - 2024 RB It's down to 12 schools for the Andalusia, Ala., native, who released his first version of his top schools in early June. Auburn is competing against Alabama, UAB, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee and Arkansas.



Cameron Coleman - 2024 WR Auburn is one of Coleman's first offers and certainly the closest campus out of the four he currently has. Oregon, Texas A&M and Alabama State are the other three schools that have jumped on Coleman early. The Tigers could be an early favorite for Coleman, seeing that they're one of the first to reach out to the in-state prospect.

Malcolm Simmons - 2024 ATH Simmons does not hold an offer from Auburn at the moment, but that could change at some point in the next few months. He's been attending camps throughout the summer months, most recently the All-Gas Showcase in Pike Road, Ala. Simmons earned his second offer from a power five program Thursday, picking one up from West Virginia.

Johnathan "Bo" Hughley - 2023 OT Although committed to Georgia, Hughley continues to show interest in Auburn. He was on campus June 10 for an official visit and saw enough there to draw him back for Big Cat Weekend. Auburn is looking to flip the massive Rivals 250 offensive lineman and if anyone has a chance, it seems like it's the Tigers. A flip could come as early as this weekend for the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman.

Genorris Wilson - 2023 OT Auburn is one of two SEC schools that have offered the Florida native, who holds 19 offers. He visited Auburn back in early June and will take another look at what the Tigers have to offer at Big Cat.

Jatavius Shivers - 2023 OT Shivers does not have an offer from Auburn just yet, but has offers across every power five conference. He was previously committed to Vanderbilt for most of June before decommitting at the beginning of July.



Vysen Lang - 2023 OT It's down to six schools for the 4-star offensive tackle out of Pike Road, Ala., and Auburn made the cut. The Tigers are up against LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia for the in-state target. Auburn appears that it could be the team to beat, Lang's been on campus numerous times and has high regards for the program.

Malachi Harris - 2024 OG Harris has a few offers from SEC schools but is still looking for the Auburn offer. He's one of several Big Cat visitors hailing from Anniston, Ala., but it's won't be his first time in Auburn. The 6-foot-4 lineman was in town for the Tigers' elite camp back in June, where he earned MVP honors.

Derick Hunter - JUCO DE Hunter committed to Texas A&M out of high school before transferring to Hinds Community College. Now the JUCO product is ready to get back to the D-I level and Auburn is on his list of schools of interest.

Jeremiah Beaman - 2024 DE The Birmingham native already has over a dozen offers and has taken notable visits to TCU, Alabama and Tennessee. He was on campus June 10 for Auburn's elite camp, where he won defensive MVP.

Sterling Dixon - 2024 LB Since the dead period ended, Dixon has seen his offers accelerate. He's picked up offers from Oklahoma, NC State, Alabama and Texas A&M in the last week and a half. Dixon visited Auburn in April and this weekend could be one to watch for a possible commitment from the Rivals 250 prospect.

Grayshaun Swain - 2025 LB Another Anniston native, Swain is already becoming a popular 2025 prospect among powerful programs. He stood out at the Auburn elite camp in June 10 and Big Cat Weekend will be his third visit to the Plains this year.

Marcellius Pulliam - 2023 LB Pulliam was in Auburn back in March for an unofficial visit and has over 15 offers. He's also visited Clemson, Miami, Kentucky, Alabama and taken multiple trips to Georgia Tech. With a couple other targets at linebacker committing to other schools, Pulliam is becoming a viable option for Auburn and could be on commit watch heading into the fall.

Ja'Qualin Birdsong - 2024 LB Auburn is just one of many stops for the 4-star linebacker this summer. He's already visited Alabama and Clemson this month, with a visit to Georgia set for Friday before Big Cat Weekend. Other schools of interest are Notre Dame, Ohio State and Cincinnati.

Eric Winters - 2025 ATH Winters currently has four offers: UAB, UCF, Troy and Penn State. He recently showcased his talents at the All-Gas Showcase in Pike Road, Ala., and is one of a few in-state 2025 prospects that were invited to Big Cat.

Jeremiah Anglin - 2023 S Anglin released his top eight schools on June 24: Alabama, Penn State, Jackson State, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Kentucky, UCF and Tennessee. Two days later, Auburn offered the Florida native. Even though Auburn wasn't in the top eight, it seems that the offer intrigued him, as he visits this weekend.

Jacorious Hart, 2023 ATH The Loachapoka product has seen his recruitment take off in recent months and it will be a short drive to Auburn for Big Cat. Hart was on campus June 10 for a camp, where he showed his speed by running a 4.37 40-yard dash. It helped earn him upperclassman MVP honors and later, an offer from Auburn. The Auburn offer is likely the one to beat and Hart is likely on commit watch heading into the weekend.

A'Mon Lane, 2024 CB Lane isn't unfamiliar with Auburn's campus, he's been several times in recent months. His most recent visit was for the 7-vs-7 team camp in June, where his Moody Blue Devils won the tournament. Auburn is popular for Lane, who will announce his college decision Saturday. With Lane being on Auburn's campus that day, the Tigers are likely to grab their first commitment of the 2024 class.

Keion Dunlap, 2024 S Another prospect from Enterprise, Ala., Dunlap holds six offers right now with two of them being from power five programs — Ole Miss and Penn State. He was also one of many participants in the All-Gas Showcase less than a week ago.

Jayden Coleman - 2024 CB Auburn's Big Cat Weekend is another visit on the busy schedule for the Phenix City local, who has previously visited Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida this summer.

Jayden Lewis, 2024 CB Lewis won best defensive back at Auburn's elite camp back in June and is taking a good look at several SEC schools. He's camped and visited at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He'll visit Georgia Friday before making the trip back to the Plains for Big Cat on Saturday.

Xavier Lucas - 2024 S Auburn is one of four offers for the Florida native, joining Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois and Florida International. He picked up the offer from the Tigers in early June.



Malik Blocton - 2024 DE Blocton is from down the road in Pike Road, Ala., with a few offers from SEC schools. He spent most of June camping at schools like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Jabari Murphy - 2024 WR The 2024 wide receiver has six offers - all from power five programs. Auburn has yet to offer Murphy, who is fresh off attending the All-Gas Showcase Sunday in Pike Road.

Daquayvious Sorey - 2023 WR Once committed to Georgia, Sorey decommitted from the Bulldogs and his recruitment reopened. The 6-foot-1 Rivals 250 player is planning a trip to Big Cat Weekend, as Auburn is one of the teams hot in pursuit. However, Florida and Florida State might be the teams to beat for this Florida native.