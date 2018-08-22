CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Cam'ron Kelly

The Situation

Cam'Ron Kelly's recruitment has been full of twists and turns despite him not doing many interviews. At various points earlier this year it looked like Penn State, Clemson, and Virginia were the leader for him but he pulled a fast one and committed to Virginia Tech on June 7. Six weeks after committing to the in-state program, Kelly announced his decommitment and took an unofficial visit to Auburn the following week. Now he's the newest addition to the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class after committing on Wednesday.



800% C O M M I T T E D ❗❗❗Happy Birthday Momma! 🦅🖤 #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/q1EvWXWz2N — Cam'Ron Kelly (@CamRonJKelly) August 22, 2018

How it helps Auburn

Gus Malzahn's squad took a pretty big defensive back class in the most recent recruiting class and they want to load up on versatile defensive backs with good speed and instincts. That description perfectly fits Kelly and what he does in the secondary. He is a stout defensive back that seems destined to play as a safety or nickel cornerback at the next level. The Tigers already hold commitments from Jaylin Simpson, Zion Puckett, and Jashawn Sheffield, with Simpson and Puckett slotted as a cornerbacks and Sheffield likely to end up as a safety, so the addition of Kelly really rounds out this defensive back class



How it hurts teams that missed