AuburnSports - Commit Tracker

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 09:27:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

The majority of Auburn’s 2021 commitments were in action last Friday night, including quarterback Dematrius Davis, who threw for more than 300 yards in a 58-0 win over Summer Creek.

How Davis and the rest of the Auburn commits fared in their games last weekend...

GAME: North Shore beat Summer Creek, 58-0.

GAME STATS: Completed 9-of-12 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards and a score on three carries.

SEASON TOTALS: Davis has completed 102-of-137 passes for 1,927 yards with 21 touchdowns and one interception. He's also rushed for 394 yards and nine scores.

NEXT: North Shore (8-0) vs. King on Nov. 19.

GAME: Lehigh beat Sarasota, 42-21.

GAME STATS: Dawson rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, had three receptions for 77 yards and a score and had an interception on defense.

SEASON TOTALS: Dawson has rushed for 290 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries and has 31 receptions for 650 yards and eight scores. On defense, he has 10 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and six interceptions.

NEXT: Lehigh (5-4) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas on Nov. 20.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Thompson, 42-16.

GAME STATS: Rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries.

SEASON TOTALS: Goodwin finished the season with 1,416 yards and 18 touchdowns on 154 carries (9.2 avg.). He also had six receptions for 33 yards.

NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville finished the season 9-3.

GAME: FSUS beat Andrew Jackson, 42-6.

GAME STATS: DNP (shoulder)

SEASON TOTALS: Entered the game with 16 tackles, 11 solos and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. On offense, Harvey had nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

NEXT: FSUS (9-0) at Pensacola Catholic on Nov. 20.

GAME: DNP

GAME STATS: NA

SEASON TOTALS: Presley has 19 receptions for 468 yards (24.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns.

NEXT: Mansfield-Summit (3-2) at Red Oak on Nov. 20.

SEASON TOTALS: Robinson finished the season with 39 tackles, 12 solos, three sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, 23 quarterback-hurries and a forced fumble.

NEXT: Milton finished the season 5-2.

GAME: Atascocita beat King, 28-24.

GAME STATS: NA

SEASON TOTALS: Entering the game, King has 25 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He's also rushed for a score.

NEXT: Atascocita (4-1) vs. North Shore on Nov. 27.

GAME: Blount beat Eufaula, 41-28.

GAME STATS: Had seven tackles.

NEXT: Blount (7-3) at Spanish Fort on Nov. 20.

GAME: Lincoln College Prep lost to Grandview, 14-3.

GAME STATS: NA

NEXT: LCP finished the season 7-3.

GAME: Trinity Catholic beat Melbourne Central Catholic (forfeit).

NEXT: Trinity Catholic (5-3) at Taylor on Nov. 20.

GAME: Deerfield Beach beat Ely, 34-0.

GAME STATS: O'Brien had five tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception.

SEASON TOTALS: O'Brien has five tackles, two tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception.

NEXT: Deerfield Beach (1-1) vs. Blanche Ely on Nov. 16.

GAME: Season canceled.

