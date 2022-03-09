Comeback in Madison

Auburn improves to 12-2 while Tech falls to 10-1 with its first loss of the season.

At a cold and blustery Toyota Field, Auburn scored two runs in the eighth inning and Blake Burkhalter struck out Tennessee Tech's final four batters as the Tigers won 4-3 in Madison, Ala.

“This was our hardest game of the year, there’s no question about it. I think this was the toughest lineup that we’ve faced. It felt like an SEC lineup,” AU coach Butch Thomson told the Auburn Network.

Trailing 3-2, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth with three consecutive walks. Ryan Dyal was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run and Bryson Ware followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run.

Burkhalter (1-0) got the final out of the eighth and then retired Tech in order in the ninth to earn the win.

“We got Burkhalter in at the top of the lineup. And when that lineup flipped over the fourth time, we wanted him to have that,” said Thompson. “We brought him in the game even down one, but being the home team it worked out for us.”

Auburn finally got on the board in the fifth on a two-out, RBI double by Kason Howell. Blake Rambusch tripled home a run in the seventh to cut the lead to 3-2, but was thrown out at home on a shallow fly ball by Howell to end the inning.

The Golden Eagles built a 3-0 lead in the fifth off AU starter Mason Barnett, who allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks. Barnett left with one one run in and one out, but a single off John Armstrong and two errors allowed two base runners to score.

“We just didn’t play catch and protect the baseball in the fifth,” said Thompson.

Chase Allsup threw 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Nate LaRue got the first two outs in the eighth before turning it over to Burkhalter.

Auburn returns to action this weekend with a three-game series against Middle Tennessee at Plainsman Park. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.