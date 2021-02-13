AuburnSports - Comeback bid falls short at Kentucky

Behind a big second half from JT Thor and Allen Flanigan the Tigers did catch up, but ultimately fell 82-80 at Rupp Arena.

However, Kentucky flew out to a 17-5 run to start the second half and forced the Tigers to play catch up.

Auburn went into halftime leading 36-30 and in a primed position to try and make history and defeat Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

“Disappointing loss. Played really hard and really well in the first half,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Great effort and energy to hold Kentucky to 30 points. Like several games this year, start of the second half we come out with no effort and energy and give them [Kentucky] confidence and get them back in the game.”

Auburn has now lost 19-straight games at Rupp Arena.

“You can’t give up 52 points in a half and expect to win a basketball game. Let alone making history,” Pearl said. “Kentucky made shots. They shot 53%. They went to the foul line 17 times in the second half and they outplayed us. As a result, they get the victory.”

After trailing by as many as 13 in the second half, Auburn started to dwindle the Kentucky lead down.

Then, with 46 seconds remaining, Flanigan forced a steal and scored on a fastbreak layup tying the game at 77.

But just 13 seconds later, Kentucky’s Davion Mintz responded with a triple.

After an Auburn timeout, Sharife Cooper drove to the basket but his layup was blocked and Auburn was forced to foul.

With the game at 81-77 and 22 seconds remaining, both Devan Cambridge and Jaylin Williams missed shots close to the basket and that marked the end of Auburn’s comeback.

Thor hit three free-throws to close the gap 82-80 with 1.1 seconds remaining, but the Tigers were unable to force a turnover on the inbounds play.

“If you look at how we played at the end of the game down, we played like our hair was on fire,” Pearl said. “That’s how our teams play best.”

Flanigan and Thor led the way for Auburn, especially in the second half in Auburn’s comeback attempt.

Flanigan scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Thor scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half.

Auburn is now 11-11 on the season and 5-8 in SEC play. The Tigers return home with a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday.



