AuburnSports - COLLIER: Will improvement be enough this weekend?

Pressure does seem to focus Malzahn’s mind for whatever reason. The Auburn team that played Ole Miss Saturday was, while far from a perfect product, much more focused, better-prepared and better coached than the one that collapsed a week earlier.

(Gus’s detractors will surely — and accurately — note that he ought to be good at it after all this time.)

He rarely loses two in a row, and his Auburn teams almost always look notably better in games immediately following a bad loss.

The offensive game plan was a lot smarter, starting with the obvious but still welcome decision to run the ball much more. Unleashing freshman phenom Tank Bigsby on a suspect Ole Miss front was just what the football doctor ordered. A big step forward in the run game created room for Bo Nix and Seth Williams to get back on track.

Oh, and J.J. Pegues about killed a guy.

There’s much left to accomplish. Pass protection remains meek, even against a weak defense. Anthony Schwartz still isn’t getting enough chances in space and the offense once again took most of a quarter off starting late in the second period. The latter flop wasted an opportunity to go up by two scores and relieve the need for yet another last-minute comeback.

It was “good-enough” offense, which after last week’s serial buffoonery did constitute an improvement. Good enough won’t be good enough for much longer, but you have to start somewhere.

On the other side of the ball, the result also looked a lot like good enough, but in that case I think the numbers and individual plays were a bit deceiving. While the offense made a good step in the right direction, the defense’s progress was closer to giant-step territory.

I listened to the radio broadcast of the Ole Miss-Alabama shooting match while driving home from the Arkansas game a couple of weeks ago. Two things stood out:

• An awful lot of offense

• Eli Gold being as subdued (even ... scared?) as I’d heard him in a long time.

For once, I’m not picking on Gold here. Anybody who got a look at the way Lane Kiffin’s offense — mostly recruited to Oxford during three losing seasons while Ole Miss was on probation — carved up Nick Saban’s defense would have been foolish to not be worried.

I feel safe in guessing that Kevin Steele started out worried, and then progressed quickly to “Okay, let’s do something about that.”

There was some griping in the aftermath over the 283 rushing yards Auburn gave up on Saturday. Under normal circumstances I’d agree; if you allow that kind of yardage on the ground you often lose.

In this case, though, conceding runs in the short field to keep the passing game under control was intentional, smart and correct.