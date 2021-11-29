COLLIER: The One That Got Away

Bryan Harsin came achingly close to joining the latter pair in his introductory season.

Terry Bowden and Gus Malzahn both flipped the script, coming back after halftime deficits to win their inaugural Iron Bowls in historic games.

Pat Dye held a fourth-quarter lead at Legion Field in his first outing at Auburn. So did Tommy Tuberville in Jordan-Hare a generation later (both games ended in the same score, Alabama by 28-17), as did Gene Chizik in 2009.

Auburn has been here before, in years of might-have been , in seasons of struggle, in transitions still working their ways toward future goals.

As we were entering the stadium Saturday, a friend remarked to me, “This game either gets a name or gets out of hand quick.”

I guess it will eventually be know as “The Overtime Game” or some variation on that, but for Auburn it might as well be dubbed “The One That Got Away.”

It’s important, I think, to remember amidst the massive disappointment of the ending how impressive it was for a beleaguered Auburn, with nothing left to play for but pride, to put together a game of that caliber.

This was the finest performance by an Auburn defense since the epochal 1988 team.

For over 55 minutes, the alleged best offensive team in the SEC was shut down and shut out. A wall of pressure (which honesty requires me to note, would have resulted in at least two or three more wins if seen previously this season) smothered Alabama’s offense for almost all of the football game.

Almost.

And the Auburn offense, down to an injured backup quarterback and having struggled to make anything happen for a month, eked out a lead and somehow managed to hold a tie through three extra periods.

Right up until the officiating crew remembered their employment orientation in the fourth quarter (“there shall be no flagging of holding against Alabama in critical drives”), little old Auburn’s unheralded patchwork front wreaked continual havoc against the alleged all-star Tide OL. The vaunted Tide offense, aided by a plethora of non-calls, eked out exactly one extended drive.

That was one too many.

As we’ve seen so many times during the last several years, it would have been enough if only the Tigers could have generated just a little more offense.

Just get one more score, of any kind, in the second half, and the game would have been out of reach.

Just get a first down after Alabama turned the ball over on downs with two minutes left, and Auburn walks away with a monumental upset. Just one first down.

Just run a little more clock. Shave off even another 30 ticks, and it probably would have been enough for the win.

Unload just one of the successful scoring plays from the overtime periods before time runs out — and Auburn gets that first down to kill the clock.

Instead, Auburn went predictable, only managing to take 17 seconds off the clock in a three-and-out, and opened the door for dink-and-dunk, hold-and-score and a tie in regulation.

It’s a credit to the Tigers that they held out as long as they did, but it did not come as a surprise when they didn’t have quite enough left to pull off a win after the clock ran out.

Auburn was too gassed on defense and too depleted on offense to expect to win through multiple overtimes. The silly, new two-point-conversion format in particular, setting up a true war of attrition, played to Alabama’s strengths.

There was one thing at the end of the game that did surprise me, though.