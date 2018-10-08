The offense’s decline was emphatically not reversed on the road against Mississippi State. If anything, it accelerated, even with the welcome surprise of Boobee Whitlow returning to the field.

Will the offense catch fire before the defense burns out?

Ever since Auburn’s offense started sputtering in the LSU game, the balance of the 2018 season has boiled down to a simple question:

In 10 (just 10!) possessions, Auburn tallied a mere three field goals. The first half was almost unremittingly ugly — with three consecutive three-and-out series (the last was good for a field goal thanks to Jeremiah Dinson's nearly wasted interception), a fumbled punt and a missed field goal on the only extended AU drive.

The offense actually improved slightly after halftime, but turned the ball over on Whitlow’s would-be touchdown run — and twice more on downs.

Once again, there were sparks here and there, but no consistency.

On occasion, the offensive line was able to help Whitlow move the ball, and help Jarrett Stidham not get mauled while trying to pass, but those occasions were too few and way too far between.

All those micro-possessions spelled doom for the overtaxed Tiger defense.

The defensive game plan, which endeavored to bottle up the run and force Fitzgerald to throw the ball, was solid. It worked for a while.

State did a little better than Auburn in the first half, but it wasn't quite an offensive house on fire. The MSU touchdown at the end of the half was fumble- and referee-assisted.

Dinson and Deshaun Davis put in heroic efforts, fighting off injuries to notch 15 and 10 tackles, respectively.

But it couldn’t, and didn’t, last. With no help at all from the Auburn offense, the defense stayed on the field entirely too long to maintain control on the ground.

I can’t recall a game with more lopsided time of possession numbers for every quarter. Mississippi State held the ball for over 40 minutes. I don’t care how good your defense is, nobody is going to stay at full speed when they’re kept on the field that long.

The end result was not dissimilar to last year’s SEC Championship: A close game going into the fourth quarter that got away thanks to Auburn’s offensive ineptitude putting the defense in an indefensible position.

With half the season left to play, Auburn is now in an all-too-familiar position. This looks an awful lot like 2015 and 2016.

Back then, the Tigers were short a reliable quarterback and as unbelievable as it would have sounded just six weeks ago, it looks like that’s the case again in 2018.

There’s no need to soft-pedal the simple fact that Stidham was bad against State. The game plan was clearly tweaked to give him more planned roll-outs and bail-out screens to defeat the blitz, and he wasn’t able to do much with either of them.

The very worst moment of the game? Given a perfectly executed trick play and Darius Slayton running free with no defender within a mile, Stidham overthrew his receiver by at least 10 yards.

That’s not just a bad individual play and a lost touchdown. That’s the kind of miss that wipes out the trust between a quarterback and his receivers — and between and offense and a defense.

Worst of all, what Stidham has is not a problem that can be repaired with better strategy (although Auburn could clearly use plenty of that) or more practice. The issues are inside Stidham’s helmet.

I don’t know how you fix that. I don’t know if you can fix that.

Maybe it would help if Chip Lindsey resumed coaching from the sidelines and got down to where he can look his quarterback in the eyes between series.

It’s worth a try. The hard fact is that Lindsey isn’t doing much good in the press box. The harder fact is that Gus Malzahn apparently is either unwilling or unable to engage with Stidham himself during games — and you have to wonder whether that’s also true during the weeks between games.

Auburn’s next couple of games ought to be winnable. Then again, a one-dimensional and no-better-than mediocre Mississippi State ought to have been winnable — even on the road.

Instead, Auburn once again couldn’t get 100 yards on the ground, conceded a hideous 359 rushing yards and got smoked. And there’s no real reason to believe things are going to improve.

Yes, Auburn would benefit from better game-planning, more creativity and a huge dose of innovative thinking that Malzahn, long ago, used to move himself up the coaching ladder.

But there’s no amount of creativity that can repair years of weak recruiting at critical positions up front and in the backfield.

The first couple of times we saw this movie, in 2015-16, it was bad enough. Nobody was demanding a sequel.

And yet, here we are.