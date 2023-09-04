You don’t want to be defined by an opener — either in a season or a coaching tenure. Auburn hasn’t had a new head coach lose his inaugural game since Doug Barfield’s 1976 squad shambled its way to a 31-19 loss at Arizona that wasn’t as close as the score. It set the pattern for the five sub-par seasons to come. Hardly anyone today remembers much about Pat Dye’s 1981 24-16 win over a TCU team that was over a decade away from returning to respectability. The game stands out in Dye’s record only for when it happened, not for anything that occurred on the field.

First games don't always hold major significance — like Pat Dye's win over TCU in 1981. (Getty Images)

A dozen years later, Terry Bowden eked out a 16-12 home win over Ole Miss to kick off an unlikely undefeated season. The game itself was notable thanks only to the Rebels’ comprehensive thumping of Dye’s last team a season earlier. Tommy Tuberville barely missed earning a career black eye in his first night on the Auburn sideline against then-1-AA Appalachian State when Travaris Robinson fell on a fumble at the Auburn 4-yard line, enabling Ben Leard to come off the bench and save the game, the season, and Leard’s own college career. Anybody who remembers anything about Gene Chizik’s opening win over Louisiana Tech, my hat is off to you, because I couldn’t even recall the opponent without using Google. Gus Malzahn drew a respectable Washington State to start 2013 and outlasted the Mike Leach Experience, holding Wazzu to a field goal in the second half--although Auburn only managed two FG’s of their own over the last 30 minutes. As things turned out, “Successful but uneven” serves as a workable shorthand for the rest of Malzahn’s time in Auburn. Which brings us almost up to the present, where it’s worth noting that The Spud Who Shall Not Be Named completely dismantled Auburn’s first two 2021 opponents by a combined score of 122-10. We should also recall that Auburn was just about universally credited, from within and without, with looking sharp and playing with unusually-few errors in those two games, a point that while true turned out to be thoroughly misleading. Akron and Alabama State were both so bad, even the Spud couldn’t manage to blow leads of that magnitude. In reality, those two games turned out to be entirely unrepresentative of the team’s (and staff’s) capabilities once the Tigers started playing anybody with a pulse. All of which is a very long-winded way of saying something that I usually make it a point to say at this time of the year: an opening game, especially against a weak sister, doesn’t really tell you anything. That’s not meant to dismiss Auburn’s 59-14 dismantling of the University of Massachusetts in Hugh Freeze’s inaugural win. The Tigers did pretty much everything you’d want to see in a cupcake opener.

Will Hugh Freeze's first Auburn win be forgotten in time? That may depends on how successful he becomes. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)