You hardly could blame the large fraction of the crowd that trickled out as Auburn slumped to a two-score deficit in the third quarter. Comebacks are, to put it mildly, not a common occurrence in the Gus Malzahn era.

Auburn looked awful throughout most of its game with Texas A&M. The offense got its one mandatory nice drive (in the second quarter) and otherwise couldn’t get out of its own way until very late. The defense, left to fend for itself amid offensive incompetence once again, started to wear down and concede yardage.

As Auburn and Texas A&M were shaking hands at midfield Saturday, before the bush-league referees called the Aggies back out of their dressing room for one last play, I asked an old buddy of mine what the hell we’d just witnessed.

I had to go digging through old schedules to find the last time Auburn had a real comeback win. The most recent analogy to Saturday (fair warning, you may throw up in your mouth) was edging Jacksonville State in overtime three seasons ago. Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to the Kick Six.

As Saturday's game progressed into the final quarter, I told a friend that the only chance AU had would be for Jimbo Fisher to pull a Curley Hallman.

I didn’t think the odds of that were very high, particularly given that Fisher himself was in Jordan-Hare for that long-ago comeback, but what do you know? He obliged.

There was no reason for A&M to throw the football in the fourth quarter. After spending nearly 12 minutes of the third period on the field, the AU defense was tiring and the Aggies were running the ball pretty much whenever and wherever they wanted to.

Entirely in character, Fisher got greedy. He shares a lot of traits with his two main coaching mentors, notably lacking grace or ethical discretion — to say nothing of being short.

He also wants to be seen as the smartest guy in the room, which often leads him to doing dumb things like having a mediocre passer throw the ball late in a game that he has under control.

Fisher's urge to twist the knife let Auburn back in the game. Once the Tigers got their feet under them, Fisher learned that he didn’t have what Auburn has right now — an ability to score quickly through the air.

I must say, that hubris looked really good on him. But let’s get back to Auburn.

It’s nine games into this season, which is well past time for AU to just be what it is instead of trying to shape it into something different — and less effective. Malzahn must stop acting like he’s got a road-grader offensive line and a stable of thoroughbred running backs. He doesn’t have those things and the ridiculous 19 net rushing yards gained against the Aggies proved it.

During his postgame interview, Malzahn opined, “When we don’t turn the ball over, we’re tough to beat.” I wouldn’t go that far. Given how often this 2018 offense is manifestly inept, I’d modify it to, “When we don’t turn the ball over, we’ve got a chance.”

It’s incumbent upon Malzahn to make the most of that chance — and that means he’s got to let go of some of his hallmarks. That starts with a run-first mentality, at least for the remainder of this year.

Put bluntly, this team can’t run the ball at all without a healthy Boobee Whitlow and it can’t run all that much even with No. 28 at full speed. So Gus, please quit trying make this team something it's not.

Way back when, before college football embraced the hurry-up offense, one of the things people said after a game like this was, “The two-minute offense worked great; why don’t they just do that the whole game?”

The grizzled coach and/or writer answer was always, “If that would work, they’d be doing it.”

One of the coaches who thought that was a dumb answer, and figured going fast for a whole game actually sounded like a good idea, just happened to be Gus Malzahn of Springdale, Ark. Look around football today and try and tell me the guy didn’t have a point.

Last time I checked, that same guy was still around, although the ideas he brought to offense have been hard to spot on the Plains for quite a while now. Maybe it’s time for him to remember his own past.

Auburn looked pretty good (finally) against a good defense for the last seven minutes on Saturday by concentrating on the few things that it does well: Throwing the ball, anticipating the blitz and using the whole field in the passing game.

Being what you are in 2018 doesn’t mean pointlessly running into the middle an anchored defensive line or cowering behind screen passes. This isn’t that team, and Auburn should quit acting like it is.

Auburn only ran 51 plays Saturday to A&M’s 79 (another indication that the Tigers really had no business winning the game, but let that go for the moment). That simply won’t do for the remainder of this month.

If Auburn wants to have any prayer during Amen Corner, the Tigers must fully embrace what they actually can do and stop wasting possessions trying to do things they can’t.

After all, thanks to Jimbo Fisher pulling a Curley Hallman, they finally have evidence that their two-minute offense might actually work.