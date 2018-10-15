And it wasn't limited to Auburn folks. Going into the stadium Saturday, you didn't even have to turn your head to hear a Tennessee fan conceding the game before it began.

Even after the Tigers managed to blow games against LSU and Mississippi State, I still don't think anybody actually thought Auburn could lose to a UT team that former coach Tommy Tuberville, quite accurately, described recently as "god awful."

Going into this season, heck, even going back a few years, I don't think there was an Auburn fan on the planet who looked at this year's Tennessee game and didn't think, "That's a win."

As it turned out, all of the above far underestimated the ability of the 2018 Auburn Tigers to self-destruct.

I doubt anyone will be making that mistake again.

In reality, it would have been a surprise had Auburn improved from the previous week. That hasn't happened yet in 2018 — and it's a wonder that anyone was actually expecting it to occur Saturday.

Instead, the Tigers discovered new ways to screw up.

The star punt returner kept fumbling and making bad decisions. The offense continued to vary wildly between nearly competent and terrible.

As far as the defense was concerned, bottling up Tennessee's running game didn't actually matter too much. The Vols still were able to convert one ridiculous, long third down after another — and kept the ball for two-thirds of the third quarter.

They also provided a neat blueprint for Auburn's remaining opponents: Just throw a bunch of deep flag routes. I lost count of how many of those went for completions by the fourth quarter.

Are Auburn's defensive backs still traumatized by the LSU game? Have they been over-coached to keep their hands away from receivers because of all those yellow flags back in September?

Heck if I know. But I do know what would be at the top of my chart if I were calling plays against the Tigers.

I actually do think I know why so many people kept believing that Auburn was going to get it together only to be surprised. There's still that moment, in every loss starting with the SEC Championship against Georgia, when you think Auburn is about to take over a game. The defense has the other guys on the ropes and the offense, for a change, clicks like it should.

Then everything goes south.

Funny thing, how often that moment always seems to end with a bad play from Jarrett Stidham.

There was the fumble against Georgia in Atlanta. The second-half interception against LSU. The pitiful turnovers-on-downs against Mississippi State last week.

As bad as the secondary giving up all those long bombs was, Auburn probably would have held on to beat this bad Tennessee team if Stidham doesn't turn the ball over.

Yet once again it was Stidham's two bad interceptions and the fumble deep in his own territory that sealed Auburn's fate.

All of which makes me ask: Why isn't Gus Malzahn treating his quarterback the way he treats his running backs?

Malzahn has a short hook when it comes to the guys who carry the football. One fumble, even in practice, and you're on the bench — probably for weeks.