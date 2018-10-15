COLLIER: A bad performance, a bad outcome
Going into this season, heck, even going back a few years, I don't think there was an Auburn fan on the planet who looked at this year's Tennessee game and didn't think, "That's a win."
Even after the Tigers managed to blow games against LSU and Mississippi State, I still don't think anybody actually thought Auburn could lose to a UT team that former coach Tommy Tuberville, quite accurately, described recently as "god awful."
And it wasn't limited to Auburn folks. Going into the stadium Saturday, you didn't even have to turn your head to hear a Tennessee fan conceding the game before it began.
As it turned out, all of the above far underestimated the ability of the 2018 Auburn Tigers to self-destruct.
I doubt anyone will be making that mistake again.
In reality, it would have been a surprise had Auburn improved from the previous week. That hasn't happened yet in 2018 — and it's a wonder that anyone was actually expecting it to occur Saturday.
Instead, the Tigers discovered new ways to screw up.
The star punt returner kept fumbling and making bad decisions. The offense continued to vary wildly between nearly competent and terrible.
As far as the defense was concerned, bottling up Tennessee's running game didn't actually matter too much. The Vols still were able to convert one ridiculous, long third down after another — and kept the ball for two-thirds of the third quarter.
They also provided a neat blueprint for Auburn's remaining opponents: Just throw a bunch of deep flag routes. I lost count of how many of those went for completions by the fourth quarter.
Are Auburn's defensive backs still traumatized by the LSU game? Have they been over-coached to keep their hands away from receivers because of all those yellow flags back in September?
Heck if I know. But I do know what would be at the top of my chart if I were calling plays against the Tigers.
I actually do think I know why so many people kept believing that Auburn was going to get it together only to be surprised. There's still that moment, in every loss starting with the SEC Championship against Georgia, when you think Auburn is about to take over a game. The defense has the other guys on the ropes and the offense, for a change, clicks like it should.
Then everything goes south.
Funny thing, how often that moment always seems to end with a bad play from Jarrett Stidham.
There was the fumble against Georgia in Atlanta. The second-half interception against LSU. The pitiful turnovers-on-downs against Mississippi State last week.
As bad as the secondary giving up all those long bombs was, Auburn probably would have held on to beat this bad Tennessee team if Stidham doesn't turn the ball over.
Yet once again it was Stidham's two bad interceptions and the fumble deep in his own territory that sealed Auburn's fate.
All of which makes me ask: Why isn't Gus Malzahn treating his quarterback the way he treats his running backs?
Malzahn has a short hook when it comes to the guys who carry the football. One fumble, even in practice, and you're on the bench — probably for weeks.
Stidham now has seven turnovers in seven games including three fumbles.
All four of his interceptions have come in SEC losses and they resulted in points to the other team greater than Auburn's margin of defeat. Every single one of them was a bad pass that never should have been thrown.
So when I hear Malzahn mutter that Stidham "gives us the best chance to win games," I have to wonder which team Gus has been watching.
It's likely true that Stidham's backups don't have the ability to throw the deep ball as well as he can, though Stidham's deep-throw prowess has tailed off precipitously this fall.
Unfortunately it's also true that on the now-rare occasions when Stidham can put the ball in the right spot, Auburn's receivers too frequently drop it anyway. It all makes me wonder how critical the deep ball really is to what's left of this offense.
There aren't many questions left to answer during this team's last five games. None of those, not even the Cupcake Week game against Liberty, ought to be taken for granted at this point.
How close is this team to falling off the cliff entirely, following in the cursed footsteps of the 1998 and 2008 teams? Even after all this, probably still too soon to tell.
For all the buffoonery against the Vols, one positive thing you can say is that Auburn didn't give up.
Forcing Tennessee to a final punt and then driving for a late score didn't matter that much in the outcome since there really wasn't enough time left for a comeback. AU put in the effort anyway, which is something.
That's a very small nail to try and hang your hat on, though. And there's very little reason to think this team is going to react any better to this awful, inexplicable loss than it had to the previous two.
Or to the losses ahead.