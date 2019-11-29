I was pleasantly surprised to see several decent stories in the state media commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Auburn-Alabama game this week. One thing that most of the player and coach interviews in those articles all have in common are variations of idea that 30 years doesn't seem that long ago. They’re right about that. I was a junior at Auburn in 1989 and while most of that last year of the 80s does seem like the distant past today, that final week of the football season and the epochal Saturday at Jordan-Hare absolutely does not. It really does feel like it just happened a few weeks ago.

The scene inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1989 set a new high-water mark in terms of sound and spirit. (The Wall Street Journal)

Youngsters will have to take my word for it, but you can't imagine what that game was like. After having been dragged into the decrepit slum of Legion Field year after year, always outnumbered and surrounded by 'Bama scum, after having had arrogant slime like Ray Perkins declaring Auburn would ‘never’ have the right or ability to play its home games at home, it really did feel like liberation. And it didn't come easy. Auburn went into that season with expectations as high as they've ever been. In all-too-familiar fashion, those hopes were dashed early with a 21-14 loss at Tennessee that wasn't as close as the score, followed up by another loss at midseason in Tallahassee. Meanwhile, a 'Bama team that started the year with middling expectations roared out to a 10-0 start, including an absolute shellacking of the Vols. When 1989 dawned, we couldn't have imagined losing to Alabama in Auburn. By November, everybody was dreading it. I trust I don't need to recap just how much we heard it, from the proto-Updyke sidewalkers and the Biff and Muffy party school snots and of course the state media. Every day it was, "'Bama's gonna kick your ass on your grass." But then a funny thing happened. After that loss to FSU, Pat Dye pulled one of his patented mid-season moves and forced the offense to do nothing but run the ball in the next game. It was a grind-it-out 14-0 win over Mississippi State, hardly remarkable under normal circumstances. Still, it turned that season around. Toughened and with renewed confidence, Auburn annihilated Georgia in Athens and got ready for the big one. There was a lot of pregame controversy. Alabama had walloped LSU in Baton Rouge and during that game a large number of their fans without tickets had surrounded Tiger Stadium. When 'Bama coach Bill Curry suggested that they do the same thing at Jordan-Hare, AU ticket manager Bill Beckwith responded curtly that “[Curry] seems like he’s trying to incite a riot. We don’t need riffraff surrounding our stadium.” You can probably imagine how well that went over. Things went downhill from there. Prior to that season, 'Bama lineman Charlie Dare had accused Auburn of offering to fix his test scores during his recruitment. Dare, who was a high school classmate of mine, was about as smart as a coffee table and had to sit out a year as a partial qualifier after signing with the Tide. Bill Curry ran to the press and NCAA with the accusations and Auburn was subjected to a year-long media circus before being exonerated by the NCAA (many years later, Charlie and his dad Bob, who'd spread the accusations to every reporter with a pencil, were both convicted of securities fraud).

This was the toughest ticket in Auburn history.

In the weeks before the game, Curry went to the press again — this time in high dudgeon over alleged death threads made against Dare by Auburn fans. Never one to avoid climbing on a moral high horse, Curry milked the "controversy" for all it was worth in the media, going so far as summoning the FBI to investigate. Nothing ever came of it other than more hard feelings between the two camps. There's never been another buildup quite like that one. In those days campers could park pretty much anywhere on campus; some of them began arriving 10 days before the game itself. By Thursday of game week, there were hundreds if not thousands of vehicles already in place for the weekend. The Beat Bama Parade was probably the largest ever, capped by a giant pep rally at Plainsman Park. One of the fraternity floats, featuring an effigy of Paul Bryant in a see-through coffin on a rotating spit, was quickly shunted away by university staff before anybody could photograph it. There were no smartphones back then. That Friday night was an epic party from one end of town to the other. The sight of ugly red polyester at places like the Supper Club caused more than a few double-takes. The Bammers were, as usual, overconfident and boastful. On the Auburn side, the dread that had been creeping over the fan base since the 'Bama-Tennessee game was finally fading. I remember bolting out of bed at dawn on Saturday morning (something that did not happen often during my college days) with the dead certain realization that Auburn was going to win the game. I got dressed and went down to the Grille for breakfast, spent the rest of the morning soaking up the atmosphere on campus. Everywhere I went I ran into Auburn fans with the same calm confidence. Everybody knows about the massive Tiger Walk that day; I went in the student gates when they opened and missed it myself. The student section was completely full a good 90 minutes before kickoff and the noise never abated. The visitor section, then a combined bloc in the north end zone, also arrived early only to be drowned out by the AU students and fans every time they tried to get a cheer started. Twenty-five years ago, I wrote in "The Uncivil War," There was more on the line that day than a football game. This was the time for Auburn to put up or shut up. If the Tigers had collapsed, it would have opened a wound that would never heal. The team and the coaches knew it. None of them wanted to be remembered as the guys who lost to Alabama on the occasion of the First Time Ever. As we all know today, Auburn made the most of it, winning 30-20 over the second-ranked Tide. It really wasn’t that close. Of the game itself, watch or read up on it if you weren't there. It was a great one. The good guys overpowered the bad guys for a resounding win. You’ll see the paper shaker haze over the student section and the expressions on the faces of the Auburn people as the long-awaited day finally came to pass with a victory. What the video won't show you is the electric intensity in the air. Or the sheer level of sound that lasted for a good five hours that day. It can't be replicated today. As the saying goes, you had to be there. I’ll always be grateful that I was.