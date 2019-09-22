News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 13:50:21 -0500') }} football Edit

COLLIER: It wasn't art, but AU's win showed real improvement

Will Collier
AuburnSports.com Columnist

The odds were stacked against Auburn Saturday for the Tigers’ second trip to the Lone Star State in three weeks.A true freshman quarterback going on the road in the SEC. Key playmakers on both side...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}