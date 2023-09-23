TAMU out-gained AU 281-88 after the break including 146-2 in the third quarter. AU had 10 offensive penalties and 15 negative plays for a total of 120 yards lost.

The Aggies opened the third quarter with two quick touchdowns to bury the Tigers 27-10 Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. AU falls to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC while TAMU improves to 3-1 and 1-0.

Auburn’s offense was a disaster and Texas A&M finally took advantage in the second half.

Auburn’s only touchdown came on a 67-yard fumble return by linebacker Eugene Asante.

AU starting quarterback Payton Thorne was just 6 of 12 for 44 yards and was sacked five times. Backup Robby Ashford was equally ineffective going 1 of 4 for 4 yards but did provide a bit of a spark with 25 rushing yards on eight carries.

Third-team quarterback Hayden Geriner came in for the final series and completed 2 of 7 passes for 8 yards.

TAMU backup quarterback Max Johnson, who stepped in for an injured Conner Weigman to start the second half, completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

A&M put the game away in the fourth quarter as Amari Daniels broke free for a 79-yard run and Le’Veon Moss finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

TAMU out-gained AU 402-200 and had seven sacks.

TAMU opened the game with two long drives into AU territory but had to settle for 51- and 32-yard field goals and an early 6-0 lead.

It could have been much worse for the Tigers in the first quarter as a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by TAMU was overruled as an incomplete pass and punter Oscar Chapman managed to run down a snap over his head and get off a punt for 28 yards.

Auburn had six offensive penalties and six negative plays in the first half for a total of 66 yards lost.

AU’s defense stiffened and held TAMU to three consecutive three-and-outs, and Alex McPherson made a 53-yard field goal as AU went into halftime trailing 6-3.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against No. 1 Georgia. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.