For the first time, ESPN's College GameDay will be on the Plains for something other than football.

The show, set to begin at 10 a.m. CST, precedes the first SEC matchup between two Top-25 teams in the history of Auburn Arena that night when No. 17 Auburn and No. 13 Kentucky square off.

The GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis spoke with local media Friday about the rise of Auburn basketball under Bruce Pearl, the Kentucky matchup and more.