AUBURN | Cole Foster brought out the lumber against Southeastern Louisiana once again. The Auburn junior was 4 of 5 with a home run and four RBI to lead the 11th-ranked Tigers to a 7-1 win over the Lions Friday night at Plainsman Park. AU improves to 12-1-1 on the season. "Kind of a rinse and repeat for Cole," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "He’s playing great defense as well. It’s fun to watch him throw the ball across the infield, but I guess that’s eight hits in his last two games. He swung it well."

Foster hits his fourth career home run against USL. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

In the opening game of the Auburn Regional last year, Foster was 4 of 6 with a double, three home runs, including two in the first inning, and nine RBI in a 19-7 win. In two career games against USL, Foster is 8 of 11 with 4 HR’s and 13 RBI. "They’re a good ball club and I just think it’s a weird coincidence that it just happens to be them. Everybody has that team that they just do good against," said Foster. The Tigers struck for three runs in the third as Ike Irish doubled home two and Bryson Ware followed with a sacrifice fly. AU added three in the sixth on Foster’s 3-run blast well over the right field wall and another in the eighth on Foster’s RBI-single. Irish was 2 of 4 with two RBI, Chris Stanfield 2 of 5 and Ware 1 of 2 with one RBI.