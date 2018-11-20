Coe will play
AUBURN | Auburn is set to get one of its most important defensive playmakers back for the Iron Bowl.
After missing the Liberty game with a wrist injury, sophomore Buck linebacker will play against No. 1 Alabama Saturday.
“Nick Coe will play. He’s been cleared to play and we expect all our guys to be ready to play,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
“Nick Coe is one of the better defensive linemen in our league and to have him out there and his presence is really big, especially playing against an offense like this that presents the challenges that they present.”
Coe leads Auburn and is tied for third in the SEC with 13.5 tackles-for-loss, and leads AU and is tied for sixth in the conference with 7.0 sacks. He’ll face a Tide offense that leads the SEC in scoring and total yards, is second in passing offense and third in rushing offense. Alabama has given up just 10 sacks this season, best in the SEC.
Malzahn indicated Coe would wear “some kind of apparatus” on his hand/wrist.
On the other side of the ball, JaTarvious ‘Boobee’ Whitlow has managed to play in every game this season despite a series of injuries including one to his ankle against Ole Miss Oct. 20. The redshirt freshman running back leads the Tigers with 716 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries.
He rushed for 48 yards on seven carries against Liberty last week.
“He’s healthy. He’s healthy and ready to go,” Malzahn said. “He’s full speed.”
Whitlow will be facing an Alabama defense that is second in the SEC in scoring and total yards, second in passing defense and third in rushing defense.
Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.