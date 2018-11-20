AUBURN | Auburn is set to get one of its most important defensive playmakers back for the Iron Bowl.

After missing the Liberty game with a wrist injury, sophomore Buck linebacker will play against No. 1 Alabama Saturday.



“Nick Coe will play. He’s been cleared to play and we expect all our guys to be ready to play,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.



“Nick Coe is one of the better defensive linemen in our league and to have him out there and his presence is really big, especially playing against an offense like this that presents the challenges that they present.”