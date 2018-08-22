“The first thing we figured out is we’ve got three guys that are really athletic,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “They’re different in some ways. Obviously, Nick Coe is a big, long, powerful guy that can run. He’s more of a traditional, stand-up outside backer in the NFL mode. A run-stopper that can do what he needs to do in pass.”

A year later, Coe is on track to start opposite Davidson at Buck linebacker. He’s been competing all fall with fellow sophomores T.D. Moultry and Big Kat Bryant.

AUBURN | Nick Coe served as Marlon Davidson’s backup for much of last season, starting the Mercer game at defensive end as Davidson nursed several injuries.

Despite his limited playing time, Coe finished with 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup and six quarterback hurries. He was Auburn’s fifth-most productive defensive lineman, right behind the four starters.

That production could go way up this fall.

"He's growing. You can see the maturity side of it,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "He's pointing out a lot of things when his hand's in the dirt. He sees offensive linemen when they're light. He can tell when guys are pulling and stuff. That just comes with playing experience, playing snaps. He's even helping mold the young guys that are on the defensive line.

“He can do anything that coach G asks him, or coach Steele, whoever asks him. He has that much ability. I think he's getting better.”

Moultry and Bryant should also garner a lot of snaps this season and could join Coe on the field in passing situations.

“T.D. is a guy that is still in the developmental stages,” Steele said. “He’s still a young guy. He’s got a lot of football to learn, but he’s get a lot of athleticism and he can definitely rush the passer.

“Big Kat Bryant has really been focused this fall camp. He’s improved each and every practice. I think he went along about 12 practices into it and then he had a little dip one day, and that always makes you go, ‘Woah, is this the start of something?’ But then he came back the next day was right back where he was and started picking it up.”

Steele likes the depth at the Buck position and plans to use all three players this fall.

“Obviously, it’s a long season in the SEC. Somebody is going to play the first play, but you’re better when you can have multiple guys and rotate them and not have to change the way you call the game. We’re getting close to that,” he said.