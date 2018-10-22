“I mean, he's been having it. He's just had to show it,” said defensive end Marlon Davidson, who had a sack of his own against the Rebels. “Everybody didn't know about Nick Coe for real, coming out of high school and stuff like that. I did, though. Nick Coe, I mean, he's just a freak.”

After a bit of a slow start, at least as a pass rusher, Coe appears to have hit his stride in the second half of the season. He had 1.5 sacks through the first six games before tallying one against Tennessee and then a career-high three more Saturday at Ole Miss.

Coe beat All-American left tackle Greg Little for his first sack, dropping quarterback Jordan Ta’amu for a five-yard loss in the second quarter. Coe got him again in the third when he lined up inside at defensive tackle and made a diving stop as Ta’amu was trying to scramble toward the sideline.

His third sack came in the fourth quarter when he barreled through a double-team with the help of a stunting Derrick Brown to drop Ta’amu for an eight-yard loss on 3rd and 5.

“Nick Coe is really coming on and he made a really good play on the scramble on our sideline and if he hadn't made that play, he would've gotten the first down,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Nick is playing at a high level and we really put pressure on the guy with four guys and that was the plan … and that was a huge key to the game.”

Coe now leads Auburn with 5.5 sacks, which is tied for fifth in the SEC, and 11 tackles-for-loss, which is tied for second in the conference. Auburn had a season-high five sacks abasing the Rebels to move up to second in the SEC with 23 sacks, trailing only Alabama.

Auburn hosts No. 16 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 3.