That chance to show the nation will come Sept. 1 against Washington in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium but Coe and his teammates gave a sneak peek of what to expect during Saturday’s A-Day game.

“Everybody can get better. Nobody is perfect, so we just need to keep improving so we become the best we can,” Coe said. “Be the No. 1 defense. Not top five. I want us to be No. 1 and show everybody in the nation.”

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense was pretty good last year finishing third in the SEC in scoring and fifth in yards allowed. But Nick Coe is expecting more in 2018, much more.

The starting defense dominated, holding the second-team offense to (-4) yards in the first half. Even the second-team defense was able to hold the first-team offense to one first down on its first five possessions.

Coe certainly played his part earning Defensive MVP honors after totaling two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a safety.

“Yeah that was impressive,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He made a very good move on that and got the safety. He’s a guy that they’ve been talking about taking that next step. I think he’s had a very solid spring too.”

Coe heads into his redshirt sophomore season as the backup behind junior Marlon Davidson at defensive end. Davidson believes Coe is just starting to tap into his full potential.

“He’s different, man. He’s a different freak,” Davidson said. “The guy can be on his heels and still make plays. It’s weird how his body moves. He’s a wrestler so he should get out of bad positions like that. If he can ever just turn everything on at one time it’ll be crazy.”

Coe also has the ability to play Buck linebacker and defensive tackle. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele likes to slide both Coe and Davidson inside on passing downs. That versatility makes Coe a very valuable piece when Steele is drawing up gameplans.

"He’s a different kind of guy in that regard because he’s long, he’s strong but then you see the fact that he was an accomplished wrestler,” Steele said. “He understands leverage. He understands use of hands, he understands body leverage. I mean that’s wrestling. And when you apply that to defensive line, then it allows him sometimes to even play bigger than he is.”

Coe credited Steele and his staff for giving the defense a lot of motivation to improve this spring, which should carry over into the offseason.

“It really comes from the coaches because when you have a chip on your shoulder, you play with aggression,” Coe said. “You play physical, you don’t want to go out there and have regrets.”