"I actually do," he said. "I have one in the back of my truck."

When Jarquez Hunter enters the field following Tiger Walk, the Auburn running back is often seen wearing a cowboy hat. It is an accessory that fans have become accustomed to during the last three seasons. Likely entering his final season on the Plains, some wonder if that tradition will keep going by another player in Auburn's backfield.

Cobb enters his sophomore season after a reasonably productive freshman campaign, scoring four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) while battling for playing time behind Hunter, Damari Alston and Brian Battie. He's put on healthy weight, fluctuating between 200 and 205 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame, and his focus is learning the playbook more this season, something he blames himself for not doing during his freshman year.

"I think I could have played more, but I think that's my fault for not knowing the offense as well," Cobb said. "I was still very appreciative of the snaps I did get."

The talented back from nearby Montgomery Catholic had 33 carries and seven receptions in 2023, but he feels like he will be capable of more, especially in the receiving game in 2024. Cobb credits his experience in high school for helping him catch the ball out of the backfield.

"I think I'm your go-to guy when it comes to catching the ball. Any routes needed to be run, I can do it," he said. "Back in high school, they used to say I was too small to play running back, so I needed to learn how to do certain things. I learned how to catch the ball out of the backfield, and it's just something I've been learning and getting better at ever since."

While Cobb was surprised at the number of snaps he received, he also expressed some frustration with his total playing time. But, as he points out, he was a true freshman in the SEC.

"I was a young cat; just sitting there learning and getting experience was enough for me, so I was very thankful for that," Cobb said. "Hopefully, this year, I've proved to myself that they can trust me a little more, put me in more games."

As for the touches-to-touchdown ratio, the back said he has always had a keen sense of getting into the end zone.

"Ever since high school, I've always wanted to get it in the end zone, so nothing's changed," Cobb said.

The biggest confidence booster might come from his head coach, Hugh Freeze, who said that there's a good chance for a good play when Cobb is on the field, not that he needed the boost that much.

"It definitely did (help), but I'm always in my head about myself," he said.