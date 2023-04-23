With an SEC series on the line, two of the conferences' best pitchers faced off in the circle for Game 3 of Auburn's series against Alabama. Ultimately, it was Maddie Penta and Auburn that came out on top over Montana Fouts and Alabama, by a score of 3-1.

It was the battle of the best Sunday.

Maddie Penta retired the first nine batters she faced, as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. Auburn had scored its run in the third, via Carlee McCondichie's solo home run.

Alabama answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth and the two remained deadlocked at one in a pitchers' duel until the sixth inning. With two outs and Kenadie Cooper pinch-running on second base, Bri Ellis came through in the clutch with an RBI single into center field.

Denver Bryant, the next batter up for Auburn, gave the Tigers a much-needed insurance run with an RBI double to make it 3-1.

Penta ran into trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, as runners reached scoring position in each inning, but the Auburn ace worked out of danger to preserve the lead.

The sophomore's final line was seven innings, giving up one run on six hits while striking out eight.

Auburn is back in action this upcoming weekend with another road series, this time to South Carolina. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. CT Friday.