“We've all got a different guy,” joked first-year pitching coach Daron Schoenrock. “And that's good. I think we're committed to kind of showing a four-man bullpen. If that game is reachable, it's gonna be in the hands of these four guys.

That’s one of the biggest personnel decisions facing the Tigers as preseason practice gets underway Friday.

AUBURN | Ask Butch Thompson and his top three assistants who Auburn’s closer will be this season and you’ll likely get four different answers.

"It just so happens it's four different looks. So that's really encouraging. It's a lefty, it's a power, a righty and a low three-quarter guy.”

There’s actually at least seven candidates to replace Blake Burkhalter, who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves after saving 16 games last season, and top set-up reliever Carson Skipper, who was drafted in the 11th round by the Colorado Rockies after pitching in 70 career games.

Senior right-hander Chase Isbell is probably the favorite to be the closer. He was 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 14 relief appearances last year. He struck out 23 and walked 14 in 18.2 innings, not allowing a run in his final five outings.

Isbell transferred from Samford last season after saving seven games for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Other top options include sophomore right-hander Will Cannon, who saved five games at junior college last season, graduate left-hander Tommy Vail, who was 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and six saves in four season at Notre Dame, and sophomore right-hander John Armstrong, who made 19 appearances as a true freshman last season.

Junior left-hander Tanner Bauman and junior right-hander Christian Herberholz, both junior college transfers, and redshirt freshman right-hander Trevor Horne are also strong candidates to fill important bullpen roles.

“The most important component is availability,” said Schoenrock. “And that's gonna be the key with this bullpen is how available can those four or five guys be to us every day.”

Auburn begins the season by hosting Indiana for a three-game series Feb. 17-19.