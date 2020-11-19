AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Tennessee '20

TIGER TALK REVIEW: Tennessee '20
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
*****
6:05 -- "We're starting to get back into a routine. Just that urgency you have when you know you have a game on Saturday."
6:05 -- Andy notes that this will be Gus' 100th game as coach at Auburn. "That's real special. It caught me off guard. I've real blessed to be here for a long time. I'm looking forward to this 100th game."
6:06 -- Not Andy wants to talk about how tough these schedules have been for Coach Gus through the years. "Says a lot about our league. We have the toughest schedule in the league. We played Oregon last year, Washington the year before, Penn State next year."
6:07 -- Andy quips that the SEC is full of great conference teams, many of them better than any out-of-conference challenge. Gus laughs heartily. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "We've got to be able to adapt better than other teams."
6:08 -- "We played our best game two weeks ago. We've got to flip the switch -- and our guys have responded. Our guys have really responded well this week."
6:09 -- Andy asks about getting the team up for a game after such a long layoff. "We've got to stay sharp in practice and keep it going. I expect our guys to be ready."
6:09 -- Not Andy asks about adjusting with some guys still in quarantine. "It's the new normal, and you have to do the best you can."
6:10 -- Andy asks if it's been a sharp week of practice. "Overall, our energy has been really positive."
6:13 -- Andy wonders how awesome the light show will be Saturday. (This will be Auburn's first home night game of thes season.) "It'll be neat go get out there. It'll be neat for our fans, too."
6:14 -- KIM emails in to ask about young players who might play this week. "We've played a whole of freshmen this year. Brandon Frazier is one who's back and you'll see him on the field Saturday.
6:15 -- HERB wants to know about how often Coach Gus discusses the 2018 loss to Tennessee with players. "That was an extremely tough loss. We're definitely motivated, anyway. This one being at home ... we've got to keep this thing going in the right direction. Our younger players definitely aware of the past."
6:16 -- Andy asks about what has sparked improvement on offense. Gus says it's about the OL improving, but then he mentions everyone and every position on offense.
6:17 -- Not Andy wants to know how defenses can stop Auburn. "The key for defenses is to make (offenses) one-dimensional. Once you keep the defense honest, it opens things up."
6:17 -- Andy wants to know about how the defense can pressure every opponent like it did against LSU. "We were able to stop the run against LSU and put them in passing situations where we were pretty sure they'd pass -- then we pinned our ears back."
6:18 -- Not Andy wants Coach Gus to assess UT's offensive line. "I'd say that's a strength of their team."
6:19 -- Andy wants to talk more about UT's offensive line. "They're very talented like I said. We're pleased with how our guys are coming along, also."
6:20 -- Not Andy wants to talk about UT's defense. Coach Gus word salads effusive praise. "Overall, it's a veteran group. They're a talented group."
6:20 -- Not Andy wants to talk about why UT has been terrible this season. "I'm not sure. We'll see." COACH GUS WANTED NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT ONE.
6:24 -- JULIE/JULI FROM ARIZONA wants to know if it's been a challenge to have fewer redshirt players available since they play so many true freshmen. (I don't understand this.) "Our young guys usually play. You let them get their feet wet. These guys have to grow up in a hurry."
6:25 -- Andy wants to talk about facing Jeremy Pruitt. "We know each other pretty well. Each year is a little bit different. You've got different players."
6:26 -- BRYAN/BRIAN IN HOOVER wants to know about verbal communication during a read option mesh. "There's no verbal communication. It's just a feel, a read. It's a natural reaction ... read."
6:27 -- AN UNNAMED PERSON (me) wants to know about which beat writer has the best hair. "I'm gonna have to have time to think about that." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. (Coach Gus promises an answer next week.)
6:28 -- Andy wants to know about keys to the game. "Flip the switch. Let's do everything in our power ... to get ready for this game. It's about playing ... 60 minutes of Auburn football. That's my message to our guys."
6:28 -- Andy wants to talk about coaching in a quarter-full stadium. "Once the ball is kicked, you're just coaching. Before the game, you can feel it."
6:29 -- Not Andy wants to talk again about this being the 100th game. LIGHT LAUGHTER, NOT QUITE A GUFFAW. "These game are so important. We know that."
6:30 -- Andy asks about keys again. "We've got to run the football and stop the run. And holding on to (the ball.)"
Coach Gus ends with a firm-yet-optimistic War Eagle.
BE GOOD. BE YOU.
GUFFAW COUNT: 2.5