AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Tennessee '20

"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers "Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network ***** 6:05 -- "We're starting to get back into a routine. Just that urgency you have when you know you have a game on Saturday." 6:05 -- Andy notes that this will be Gus' 100th game as coach at Auburn. "That's real special. It caught me off guard. I've real blessed to be here for a long time. I'm looking forward to this 100th game."

6:06 -- Not Andy wants to talk about how tough these schedules have been for Coach Gus through the years. "Says a lot about our league. We have the toughest schedule in the league. We played Oregon last year, Washington the year before, Penn State next year." 6:07 -- Andy quips that the SEC is full of great conference teams, many of them better than any out-of-conference challenge. Gus laughs heartily. "We've got to be able to adapt better than other teams." 6:08 -- "We played our best game two weeks ago. We've got to flip the switch -- and our guys have responded. Our guys have really responded well this week." 6:09 -- Andy asks about getting the team up for a game after such a long layoff. "We've got to stay sharp in practice and keep it going. I expect our guys to be ready." 6:09 -- Not Andy asks about adjusting with some guys still in quarantine. "It's the new normal, and you have to do the best you can." 6:10 -- Andy asks if it's been a sharp week of practice. "Overall, our energy has been really positive." 6:13 -- Andy wonders how awesome the light show will be Saturday. (This will be Auburn's first home night game of thes season.) "It'll be neat go get out there. It'll be neat for our fans, too." 6:14 -- KIM emails in to ask about young players who might play this week. "We've played a whole of freshmen this year. Brandon Frazier is one who's back and you'll see him on the field Saturday.