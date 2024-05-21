Gilbert was done messing around. As Auburn made an epic run to put together a 20-under round to win the Baton Rouge Regional and advance to the NCAA Championships, he ignited the Tigers' flame, birdieing holes 3-6 and then 10 and 11 on his way to a -5 on the day.

The second day was worse as the Australian native shot +4 on the back nine to card a 74 (+2), even for the tournament.

Josiah Gilbert's NCAA Regional wasn't going as planned. After shooting four under on the first nine holes, the freshman double-bogeyed No. 12, bogeyed No. 14, responded with a birdie on No. 17 before finishing his first round with another bogey. Sure, Gilbert was -2 on the day, but he had left some shots out there.

No one was less surprised than his head coach, Nick Clinard.

"I mean his skill set, I've said it since day one, his skill set is a PGA Tour skill, and he's a guy that's just figured out who he is," the coach said.

Often the overlooked freshman on the No. 1 team in college golf thanks to Hogan Award winner Jackson Koivun, Gilbert's game has grown and matured over the past year, according to Clinard. The skill set was there, but there were some things that, as every freshman must do, work on and adjust to at the collegiate level.

That maturity has turned Gilbert into one of the most feared freshmen in the country.

"He's kind of coming into his own right now and doesn't surprise us at all," Clinard said. "I mean, the final round, he went out and made four birdies in a row. That just shows you the type of game and type of player that he is."

Another person not shocked by his growth is teammate Brendan Valdes. The junior shot six-under in the final round in Baton Rouge, finishing second individually in the regional. The Orlando, Fla., native doesn't take credit for helping Gilbert's rise, but he does think seeing some of the veterans at work has helped the freshman come along.

"Having him being able to watch myself and watch Koivun and the two older guys be able to grind out rounds, I feel like that's really helped him get his game in the right direction," Valdes said.

Not that Gilbert needed much of a push. At the SEC Championships, Gilbert won three matches pretty handily, including in the championship against Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent, one of the top players in college.

Valdes doesn't hold back when discussing what he sees from his teammate.

"He's one of the most talented players I think I've ever seen in my whole life," he said.