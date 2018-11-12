As Miami's search for a quarterback answer in 2019 continues, the Hurricanes have made some inroads with Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant.

A source close to Bryant said that the QB will take his fifth and final official visit to Miami the weekend of Nov. 23-25.

Bryant will be at Mississippi State this weekend, and will also take a mid-week unofficial visit to Auburn the week of the 19-23. Bryant has already taken official visits to North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

Bryant has pushed back his decision date to Dec. 4 as well.

Miami first reached out to Bryant a little over a week ago, with coach Mark Richt talking to him for the first time that Monday.

"The teams that are reaching out to him are looking for that veteran quarterback with that experience," the source close to Bryant said. "He won't know what he'll do until after he talks more in depth with the coaches."

Miami's current situation at the position? Senior Malik Rosier began the year as the starter, then was benched in favor of redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry ... Rosier was reinstated at one point, then benched again.

The other scholarship QB's on the roster are Cade Weldon (redshirt freshman) and Jarren Williams (freshman).

Bryant left Clemson after he was demoted in favor of Trevor Lawrence. He was 16-2 as a starter for the Tigers. In 30 career games played he completed 311 of 470 passes (66.2 percent) for 3,338 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 973 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.