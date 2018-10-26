There’s a clear line of success for Carlson and it’s under 45 yards. But Auburn’s coaches continue to trot him out there for long field goal attempts including misses from 47 and 45 yards at Ole Miss.

Carlson has made 9-of-10 field goals inside the 45-yard line. He’s just 2-of-11 from 45 yards and out.

AUBURN | It’s easy to say Anders Carlson has been inconsistent kicking field goals this season. But a closer look shows the redshirt freshmen has actually been very consistent.

“I really think putting him in a situation that we ask him to do so many long field goals didn't help,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Being a kicker is a lot about confidence and he's a very talented kicker and it will be good to have a week to really refocus and there's no doubt in my mind that he won't finish the season strong.”

Carlson has excelled on kickoffs, ranking third in the SEC with 34 touchbacks. He’s also made 23-of-23 extra point attempts to give the Tigers an SEC-record 251 consecutive made PAT.

Most of Auburn’s other special teams have been successful. In his first season of American football, Australian Arryn Siposs is fifth in the SEC in punting with a 45.0 average.

Auburn is third in the SEC averaging 24.1 yards per kickoff return including a 96-yard touchdown by Noah Igbinoghene, and Ryan Davis is third in the conference averaging 11.8 yards per punt return.

Both the kickoff coverage and punt coverage units rank third in the SEC. Marlon Davidson has blocked three field goals and Jordyn Peters two punts including one which was returned for a touchdown.

Auburn returns to action Nov. 3 against No. 16 Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium.