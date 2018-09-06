“We had the returns and it’s unfortunate we had the two penalties on the big one. That’s a game-changer. We had the ball inside the 15-yard line or something like that. Having a chance to go up big in a game like that, that was unacceptable.”

“Other than penalties, I think it was pretty clean,” Malzahn said. “We covered kicks better, obviously, with (Anders) Carlson kicking out of the end zone, which was huge. We covered punts better and that was a focus. The field goal protection was also the focus.

And Malzahn likes what he’s seen after one game.

AUBURN | From punting to field goal protection to both coverage units, Auburn’s special teams were a mess last season. Gus Malzahn made improving them a top priority in the offseason.

Ryan Davis took over as the full-time punt returner and averaged 14.0 yards on three returns including a long of 32, which set up a touchdown on Auburn’s opening drive against Washington.

He returned the next punt 46 yards inside Washington’s 20-yard line but it was wiped out by an illegal block penalty.

On kickoff returns, JaTarvious Whitlow led the way with two returns for 44 yards. Noah Igbinoghene had an 18-yard returns and Spencer Nigh gained two yards after catching a short kickoff right before the end of the first half.

As for the punting, returning starter Aidan Marshall kicked once for 30 yards and newcomer Arryn Siposs twice for a 43.5 average. Malzahn plans to use both against Alabama State this Saturday.

“It's still good competition,” Malzahn said. “I think it's good that we got two guys we feel good about. Arryn, that was his first time to play American football. I thought he did a good job with his placement, his get off, the mechanics and everything that goes with it.”

More importantly, Auburn didn’t concede any return yardage thanks to good hang time on all three punts and Carlson booting all of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Carlson also made 3-of-5 field goals including a 53-yarder in his debut. His misses were from 33 and 4 yards.

“I was trying to stay calm,” Carlson said. “I was very confident in my holder and snapper, too. They make it easy on me and I just have to do my job.

“I struck both (long) balls pretty well. I think the angle on the second one I missed was a little off.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.