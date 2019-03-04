Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next two weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the sixth installment — offensive tackles.

Current depth chart: Bailey Sharp (senior), Jack Driscoll (senior), Prince Tega Wanogho (senior), Prince Michael Sammons (junior), Austin Troxell (redshirt sophomore), Brodarious Hamm (redshirt sophomore), Justin Osborne (freshman).

Potential departures: Sharp, Driscoll, Wanogho.

How many commits at the position: 1 — Jonathan Buskey.

How many more Auburn plans to take: Three.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Paris Johnson, St. Xavier (Ohio)*; Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.)*; Kevin Pyne, Milford (Mass.)*, Tate Ratledge, Darlington (Ga.); Andrew Gentry, Columbine (Colo.); Turner Corcoran, Free State (Kan.); Tosh Baker, Pinnacle (Ariz.); Chad Lindberg, Clear Creek (Texas); Omari Thomas, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.); Zak Zinter, Buckingham (Mass.); Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (N.C.); Marcus Dumervil, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.); Jalen Rivers, Oakleaf (Fla.); Joshua Braun, Suwanee (Fla.); John Young, Louisville (Ky.); Noah Nelson, Williams (Ariz.); Marcus Henderson, Memphis (Tenn.); Jovens Janvier, Miami Christian (Fla.); Miller Merriweather-Lewis, Vanguard (Fla.); Michael Carmody, Mars (Pa.); Marlon Martinez, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.); Antonio Smith, Vanguard (Fla.); Dameion George, North Shore (Texas); Trey Zimmerman, Roswell (Ga.); Altrique Barlow, Bishop Sullivan (Va.); Seth McLaughlin, Buford (Ga.); Bradley Ashmore, Fletcher (Fla.)*.

Other potential targets: Javion Cohen, Central (Ala.).

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 10 — You all knew this was coming. Tackle recruiting has been the talking point of Auburn recruiting for more than a year. Now something needs to be done about it. The current depth chart listing at the top shows a bleak situation heading into 2020. It's expected only Sammons, Hamm, Osborne and Troxell will be tackles on the roster heading into the 2020 season. Hamm, Osborne and Troxell have been used as guard-and-tackle types. Nobody know what, if anything to expect from Sammons. That means Auburn must hit and hit big in the 2020 class. I say Auburn plans to take two more — which would give four tackles in the class. That's a lot of tackles for one class, but the crazy thing is: You could make a strong argument for Auburn to take more, if possible.

What I think Auburn will do: Auburn has already shown it's going after as many offensive tackles as possible. The Tigers have offered many, many tackles, and common sense suggests they'll offer plenty more during the evaluation period. Auburn has to finish with a strong offensive tackle class, so it isn't likely to be super picky at the beginning of the cycle. There won't be much turning away offered tackles because of star ratings or perception. There's strength in numbers with offensive line recruitment — and that has been completely absent the last three cycles. The Tigers will do its best to correct that.

What I think Auburn should do: The path the Tigers are on makes sense. Offer a lot of tackles. Host a lot of tackles on visits. Take a junior college commitment early if the guy wants in. Become the favorite for a top tackle target such as Zimmerman. And most importantly, continue to scour the market for more tackles. Educated guess here: The names on this list will not be the only names on this list who become offensive tackle factors for Auburn in this 2020 cycle. The Tigers should offer and host more than they already have. They can't afford to strikeout at tackle again. A good place to start? Offer local talent Javion Cohen who picked up an offer from Alabama over the weekend. There's no point in slow playing that one when it's a fairly desperate situation at that position.