Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the eighth installment — linebacker.

Current depth chart: KJ Britt (junior), Chandler Wooten (junior), Zakoby McClain (sophomore), Michael Harris (redshirt freshman), Josh Marsh (redshirt freshman), Owen Pappoe (freshman), Octavius Brothers (freshman), Kameron Brown (freshman).

Potential departures: None are likely, but Britt and Wooten would draft eligible.

How many commits at the position: 1 — Demouy Kennedy.

How many more Auburn plans to take: Two.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek (N.C.); Damian Sellers, Saguro (Ariz.); Kevin Swint, Carrolton (Ga.)*, Jaylen Harrell, Berkley Prep (Fla.), Antonio Doyle, Lutheran North (Mo.); Brennon Scott, Bishop Dunne (Texas); Cameron Riley, Hillcrest (Ala.); Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove (Ala.); Tyrus Wheat, Copiah-Lincoln C.C. (Miss.); Noah Sewell, Orem (Utah); Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)*; Sergio Allen, Peach County (Ga.)*; Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals (Ala.)*; Jordan Banks, Narbonne (Calif.); Josh White, Cypress Creek (Texas); Eric Shaw, Reeltown (Ala.); Solomon DeShields, Millville (N.J.); Jaheim Bell, Valdosta (Ga.); Justin Flowe, Upland (Calif.); Jayvion McCluster, Largo (Fla.); Desmond Tisdol, Wilcox County (Ga.); Mekhail Sherman, St. John's College (D.C.); Phillip Webb, Lanier (Ga.).

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 4 — Auburn isn't expected to lose many piece, if any, following the 2019 season. There may be questions this season about depth or experience with the departure of three senior linebackers. But there isn't a necessary splash in the 2020 cycle to fix depth-chart problems. A regular linebacker class should do the trick.



What I think Auburn will do: Last cycle, Auburn hit a home run with Pappoe, but the Tigers weren't able to land any of their other so-called elite targets. Some of that had to do with slow playing certain players in hopes of hitting a second home run. Linebackers coach Travis Williams ended up having to search the underrated market to find what Auburn believes to be a steal in Brothers. Auburn will likely cast a slightly wider net this cycle in hopes of landing a high-caliber, three-linebacker class.

What I think Auburn should do: Trust in Kevin Steele and Travis Williams on this one. They know their linebackers. Auburn has hosted plenty of linebackers over the last month or so and more will follow once spring practice arrives. Kennedy is a really nice piece to build around. If the Tigers can snag two more of these high 4-star or better prospects, it'll be the exact linebacker class you should come to expect under Williams.