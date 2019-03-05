Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the seventh installment — defensive linemen.

Current depth chart: Marlon Davidson (senior), Derrick Brown (senior), Nick Coe (redshirt junior), T.D. Moultry (junior), Big Kat Bryant (junior), Daquan Newkirk (junior), Tyrone Truesdell (junior), Alec Jackson (redshirt sophomore), Richard Jibunor (sophomore), Coynis Miller (sophomore), Caleb Johnson (redshirt freshman), Colby Wooden (freshman), Derick Hall (freshman), Charles Moore (freshman), Jaren Handy (freshman).

Potential departures: Davidson, Brown, Coe, Moultry, Bryant and Newkirk — The first three are guarantees (technically Coe could come back, but that's not the expectation at this time). The other three will be capable and eligible, and it'll have everything to do with how they perform statistically in the 2019 season.

How many commits at the position: 2 — Daniel Foster-Allen and Damarjhe Lewis.

How many more Auburn plans to take: Two or three.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Bryan Bresee, Damascus (Md.); Myles Murphy, Hillgrove (Ga.); Gervon Dexter, Lake Wales (Fla.)*; Andy Boykin, Troup (Ga.); Willie Moise, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)*; Sav'ell Smalls, Garfield (Wash.); Demon Clowney, St. Frances (Md.); Zykevious Walker, Schley County (Ga.); William Anderson, Dutchtown (Ga.); Jason Harris, Higley (Ariz.); Chantz Williams, Oakleaf (Fla.); Jaylen Clausell, Pine Forest (Fla.); McKinnley Jackson, George County (Miss.); Branard Wright, Carter (Tex.); Jamil Burroughs, McEachern (Ga.)*; Jaquelin Roy, University (La.); Nazir Stackhouse, Columbia (Ga.); Jalen Carter, Apopka (Fla.); Warren Brinson, IMG Academy (Fla.); Leviticus Madison, Meridian (Miss.); BJ Ojulari, Marietta (Ga.); Jacolbe Cowan, Providence Day (N.C.); Omari Thomas, Briarcrest (Tenn.); Jayson Jones, Calera (Ala.); Eric Taylor, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.); Quandarrius Robinson, Jackson-Olin (Ala.).

Other potential targets: Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County (Ala.)*, Reginald Perry, Fairfield (Ala.); JaQuari Wiggles, Mays (Ga.); Kyle Kennard, Riverwood (Ga.).

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 6 — This is a tough one to gauge because there is some depth there, as Rodney Garner has a successful recruiting cycle every single class. At the same time, the departures of Brown, Davidson and Coe will have serious talent effect. Those three have been staples of the defensive line for years, and — even after a supremely talented 2019 class haul — Garner will want as much depth as possible to help replace those starters. It's important to add a few more guys to their two-person class right now, but it's also not in desperation mode yet by any means.

What I think Auburn will do: Auburn has proven it plans to work quickly along the defensive line this cycle. It already has pledges from Foster-Allen and Lewis. Andy Boykin has stepped off a previous Auburn commitment. Quandarrius Robinson, who is listed at OLB but fits the Buck role well, has also de-committed from this D-line class. That right there would've been a strong group of four. I expect the Tigers will finish up with a talented class nonetheless, and those two de-commitments are still in play. If Auburn finishes with four or five linemen — a Buck, a strong-side end, a tackle and one or two swing guys — that would be the class Garner was looking for.

What I think Auburn should do: Swing for the fences. Auburn's already got two on board. It is in good position for its two guys it has already lost commitments from. The Tigers have hosted a couple of other linemen recently such as William Anderson and Chantz Williams. Garner is probably the best recruiter on staff, so the Tigers can afford to take some risks at this position. Players such as Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson will be portrayed as long shots, likely leaning toward other programs, and maybe they are. But Garner has created some recruiting surprises in the past with elite talent. Look no further than Brown and Davidson. He should give it a try again as that star-studded 2015 class prepares for graduation.