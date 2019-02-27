Auburn closed out its 2019 class just outside the top-10, and it's looking to rebound in the 2020 cycle. The Tigers are already off to a nice start with seven commitments making up the 9th-ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings. Auburn's full attention has turned to 2020, hosting visitors and prepping for the spring evaluation period. Over the next two weeks, we'll take a position-by-position look at Auburn's 2020 recruiting board. Subject to change during the evaluation period, this is a re-doable exercise later in the spring, as well. For the third installment — wide receivers.

Current depth chart: Will Hastings (redshirt senior), Sal Cannella (senior), Eli Stove (redshirt junior), Marquis McClain (junior), Anthony Schwartz (sophomore), Seth Williams (sophomore), Shedrick Jackson (sophomore), Matthew Hill (redshirt freshman), Kolbi Fuqua (redshirt freshman), Ja'Varrius Johnson (freshman), Jashawn Sheffield (freshman).

Potential departures: Hastings, Cannella, Stove and McClain.

How many commits at the position: Two — Kobe Hudson and JJ Evans.

How many more Auburn plans to take: One.

Already offered (* = already committed elsewhere): Demond Demas, Tomball (Texas); Rakim Jarrett, St. John's College (D.C.); Michael Redding, IMG Academy (Fla.); Marcus Rosemy, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.); Porter Rooks, Providence Day (N.C.)*; Jermaine Burton, Calabasas (Calif.); Jordan Johnson, Desmet (Mo.); Koy Moore, Rummel (La.); Troy Omeire, Austin (Texas); Darin Turner, Central (Tenn.); Marc Britt, Carol City (Fla.); Javon Baker, McEachern (Ga.)*, EJ Williams, Central (Ala.); Mushin Muhammad, Myers Park (N.C.); Rico Powers, Benedictine (Ga.); Michael Wyman, Dudley (N.C.); Aydin Henningham, Deerfield Beach (Fla.); Dazalin Worsham, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)*; Leonard Manuel, Vanguard (Fla.); Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Dunnellon (Fla.)*; Bryce Gowdy, Deerfield Beach (Fla.); Elijah Canion, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.); Johnquai Lewis, Champagnat Catholic (Fla.); Jeremiah Johnson, Clinch County (Ga.); Quincy Brown, Destrehan (La.); Deajaun McDougle, Deerfield Beach (Fla.); Donald Saunders, Stockbridge (Ga.); Ja'Khi Douglas, Terrebonne (La.); Jalen Cook, Walker (La.); Eric Shaw, Reeltown (Ala.); Jahari Rogers, Arlington (Texas); Xzavier Henderson, Columbus (Fla.); Dominick Hill, Jones (Fla.); Lideatrick Griffin, Philadelphia (Miss.)*, Damarcus Beckwith, Florence (Ala.); Mike Robertson, Islands (Ga.).

Other potential targets: Justin Robinson, Eagle's Christian Landing (Ga.); Josh Downs, North Gwinnett (Ga.)*, Ryan King, Grayson (Ga.), Ze'Vian Capers, Denmark (Ga.).

Importance of more blue-chip additions (1-10): 2 — At this stage, Auburn already has one of the more complete wide receiver classes in 2020 with Hudson and Evans. The Tigers will lose Hastings and Cannella after the season. It's possible other draft-eligible upperclassmen leave or transfer, as well, but it's not a guarantee. Auburn has young depth at that position and two great commitments, which all softens the blow and crisis management of the George Pickens debacle.

What I think Auburn will do: Most of what Auburn would have done has already been done. Hudson was a recruitment Gus Malzahn and Kodi Burns aced years ago. Evans' recruitment has taken shape more lately, but the Tigers closed the deal on that one swiftly. That gives Auburn the freedom to take another wide receiver in the 2020 class if it so chooses, but it can afford to be picky. The Tigers will emphasize some of the elite targets they have left, but as the above listed offer sheet proves, Auburn won't be short of options.

What I think Auburn should do: Auburn's now has the freedom to pursue another receiver (or maybe two?) if it so chooses. It can shoot for the stars now with two exceptional prospects already in the fold. Auburn should set its sights squarely on EJ Williams who, at one point, was close to committing to Auburn. Since then, Georgia and Clemson have offered and made their respective impressions on Williams. Clemson will not be easy to fight off in this recruitment, but Auburn can recruit Williams heavily without much risk because of the two commitments currently. If the Tigers were to miss, they could still take a third receiver in this class that's a little down the board.