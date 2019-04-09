“Coach (Levorn) Harbin hit me up first, and then I talked to Coach (Kevin) Steele and Coach (Wesley) McGriff,” Ford said. “That’s when I got the offer. It felt good. It is my first SEC offer and the SEC is a great conference.”

Ford, a cornerback at Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach, Calif., received an offer from Auburn last week and has an official visit scheduled for this weekend.

Ford previously was committed to Kansas, but chose not to sign with the Jayhawks in February. He reopened his recruitment and has since earned offers from Auburn, Utah and Boise State, and interest from Oregon State.



“Right now I’m going to visit Auburn this weekend,” Ford said. “And I’m taking a visit to Utah in two weeks. Boise State is still in there, too.”

Ford, who is from Concord, N.C., would like to get back closer to home.

“Auburn isn’t too far at all,” Ford said. “It’s also a great offer for me because I want to compete in the SEC. I want to compete at that level.”

Ford is on pace to graduate from junior college in May with two years of eligibility remaining. He plans to know in the next few weeks where he will continue his college career.

“I will make my decision in early May because I’m supposed to be leaving (junior college) May 12,” Ford said. “I want to know early May where I’m going.”

Ford, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, had 31 tackles, including 26 solos, four pass breakups and three interceptions last season as a sophomore.