The third time was the charm for Jakai Clark.

The fourth wasn't so bad either.

The 6-foot-2, 306 pound center out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson was at Auburn the first time in 9th grade, then he was on the Plains in the fall for the Iron Bowl, and although he may remember each of those visits. He won't remember it in the same way that he will his third or fourth time he was on the Auburn campus.

He got the coveted offer on his third visit and committed just a few days later when he was there for the fourth time.

"I was told by a few people who had visited Auburn last week that they were interested in me, but the offer was still a surprise when I got it," said Clark.

"The atmosphere at Auburn is crazy and that's one thing I really look for in a school. I like playing for big crowds and that's one reason I committed to them. Another reason is because I want to play for a championship team and Auburn definitely has that.

"Also they have the major (Business Finance) I want and that made my parents happy, which is something else that's big to me.

"I had to get my mom over there, so I did and I am now committed to Auburn."

Clark was leaning towards Boston College before Saturday changed everything. He is now committed to Auburn and he is done with the recruiting process.

"With me committing today, I'm going to shut down my recruitment," said Clark. "I want to feel like I'm at home and AU has that feeling. Between the players and the coaches, everybody looks out for one another and I love that."

The 6-foot-2, 306 pound offensive lineman is a true center. He is a smart player with good balance and he understands the position. He is teammates with numerous other Auburn targets, including Owen Pappoe, Wanya Morris, Kenyon Jackson and Kenyatta Watson.

Clark is Auburn's third commitment for the 2019 class. He joins Bo Nix and George Pickens.