It wasn't Auburn's night.

Until it was.

The Tigers felt like a team battling odds to get a road win it knew it should get. But Auburn was without Austin Wiley and Malik Dunbar. The lessened post presence took bigger blows throughout the game as Anfernee McLemore and Horace Spencer found themselves in foul trouble. It forced Bruce Pearl to go with a rare lineup of Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Samir Doughty, Chuma Okeke and Danjel Purifoy.

An Auburn 14-point lead quickly turned into a second-half deficit.

But Okeke came up big when Auburn needed it. The sophomore forward hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to grab a 78-75 win over Georgia in Athens.

"Coach just called the play call. I'm glad he had enough faith and trust on me. He said, if they sag off, just shoot it with the short shot clock, so I did," Okeke said on the Auburn Sports Network. "It really means a lot being from here. We've got a lot of Georgia guys on the team."

Early on, it looked as though the Tigers would cruise. They jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead that ran into the second half. But Georgia went on an 11-0 run in the second half that knotted up the score.

When Spencer went limped off the floor with less than 10 to play, it started to feel like a Murphy's Law kind of night for Auburn (19-9, 8-7 SEC). It was Spencer who eased many of those concerns with a flying-out-of-nowhere, put-back dunk over Georgia forward Nic Claxton shortly after the apparent injury that turned a Tigers deficit into a narrow advantage.

It still wasn't over, however.

Claxton hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go to square it up until Okeke's deciding bucket.

"It's definitely a big deal. We knew it was going to be tough. They've been close with a lot of good teams. I was glad to come out with the win," Harper said. "We all have so much confidence in Chuma."

Auburn's challenge came on a night Brown finished shooting 1-of-9 from long range.

Harper led the way offensively with 22 points. Okeke with 13 and Spencer with 10 found their way in double digits, as well.

"Bryce Brown didn't have it tonight — did not have it tonight. Yet, we still found a way to get it done," Pearl said. "Bottom line: It was a game we had to have."

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jared Harper — Until Okeke's second-half spurt, Harper was the sole offensive creator and producer for most of the night. He finished the game with 22 points and 5 assists. He made half of his 10 attempts from deep. Harper recorded 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, a nice bounce-back performance after his Kentucky struggles.

PLAY OF THE GAME (besides Okeke's game-winner): Two Horace Spencer dunks — Spencer had a tandem of highlights worthy of play-of-the-game recognition, so he'll get two. With 4:30 to play in the first half, Spencer put back a one-handed dunk over Georgia's Nic Claxton to give the Tigers a 41-30 lead at the time. His soaring one-handed, put-back dunk after a long Harper missed 3 came at a much more timely moment. All square, Spencer's dunk — which came not tool ong after limping off the court — gave Auburn a 69-67 lead with 5:25 to play.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Second-chance points — Both teams had trouble keeping the other off the offensive glass. Auburn finished with 13 and Georgia had 10, but it was what the Tigers did with those extra opportunities that made the difference. Auburn outscored Georgia 19-4 in second-chance points, which made all the difference in a three-point win.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Bruce Pearl on Chuma Okeke's final shot — "Chuma, I told him: 'You're going to catch it. He's going to back off of you. You're just going to pull it up and make it. He did.' Chuma Okeke, from the state of Georgia, has not lost to Georgia in four tries."