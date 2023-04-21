AUBURN | Batting leadoff for the first time this season, Chris Stanfield engineered the winning run. The freshman singled to leadoff the eighth, went to second base on a foul pop that catcher Ross Highfill caught sliding into the brick wall behind home plate and then advanced to third on a throwing error by Highfill. “That’s a player doing one of the most headsy things and most competitive, going for it, attack plays I’ve ever witnessed. It was needed. It was a huge play,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

Stanfield scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Bobby Peirce followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive home Stanfield and give Auburn a 2-1 win over Mississippi State Friday night at Plainsman Park. Stanfield had two of AU’s four hits. “I saw his back turn, I started sprinting back and my instincts told me to go,” said Stanfield. “So I went and it ended up an errant throw. Just put myself in scoring position … and I knew Bobby was coming up and he’d get the job done.” The Tigers improve to 22-15-1 overall and 6-10 in the SEC. Four Auburn pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts. Starter Tommy Vail threw 5.0 shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks on 88 pitches. John Armstrong allowed a run one one hit with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings and Tanner Bauman (3-1) earned the win holding MSU without a hit in 1.1 innings. Will Cannon closed it out in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.