Stanfield’s ‘attack play’ gives AU 2-1 win
AUBURN | Batting leadoff for the first time this season, Chris Stanfield engineered the winning run.
The freshman singled to leadoff the eighth, went to second base on a foul pop that catcher Ross Highfill caught sliding into the brick wall behind home plate and then advanced to third on a throwing error by Highfill.
“That’s a player doing one of the most headsy things and most competitive, going for it, attack plays I’ve ever witnessed. It was needed. It was a huge play,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.
Bobby Peirce followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive home Stanfield and give Auburn a 2-1 win over Mississippi State Friday night at Plainsman Park.
Stanfield had two of AU’s four hits.
“I saw his back turn, I started sprinting back and my instincts told me to go,” said Stanfield. “So I went and it ended up an errant throw. Just put myself in scoring position … and I knew Bobby was coming up and he’d get the job done.”
The Tigers improve to 22-15-1 overall and 6-10 in the SEC.
Four Auburn pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts. Starter Tommy Vail threw 5.0 shutout innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks on 88 pitches.
John Armstrong allowed a run one one hit with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings and Tanner Bauman (3-1) earned the win holding MSU without a hit in 1.1 innings.
Will Cannon closed it out in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.
“I was really proud of the pitching staff today,” said Stanfield. “Did a great job. Fourteen K’s is special. It started with Vail. He did a great job, set the tone and John stepped up, Tanner and then Will came in to close the door. It was an overall team win and I was really proud of us.”
Cooper McMurray drove the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth over the wall in right-centerfield for his seventh home run of the season to stake Auburn to a 1-0 lead.
MSU tied it up in the seventh as Amani Larry walked with one out, went to second on a balk and scored on an infield single.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both game are on SECN+/ESPN+.