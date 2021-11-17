Moore finds his consistency for success

“I had a word for myself at the beginning of the season and it was consistency,” said Moore. “It wasn’t being consistent in scoring points or just being out there making plays, my consistency was being an energy guy, being a physicality guy.

That’s why Chris Moore made it his buzzword for his sophomore season at Auburn.

Whether it’s a team or individual, consistency in training, practicing, preparation and playing are key in the outcome of games.

AUBURN | Consistency isn’t the most exciting word in sports but it’s one of the most important.

“Coming off the bench and giving us the spark that we needed on offense and defense. Just putting my teammates in position to win. That’s kind of the consistency I put myself in everyday as I approach the game.”

Moore certainly showed that in Friday’s 93-65 over ULM. He came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor and 6 of 6 shooting from the free throw line. He added four rebounds.

Through two games, he’s fourth on the team averaging 10.0 points per game. But his impact is being felt away from the court as well.

“He’s one of our favorites in the locker room. He just is. Got such a great personality,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “He’s so unselfish. He’s so happy for everybody else’s success, and you know, he’s coming off the bench. But as a sophomore, he’s really worked hard to improve.

“We really need his physicality, because that’s something that’s a challenge for us.”

Moore’s play in the first two games is helping him secure a regular spot in the playing rotation even after Allen Flanigan returns in mid-December. He’s capable of playing the 3 or the 4 in Auburn’s system.

“It means a lot. I’ve got to humble myself but it means a lot for me and my team,” said Moore. “I gotta just keep playing like that every game and know that not every game is going to be like that. I’m pretty sure the scout is going to get out that I can get to the rack now. Just being level-headed and just continuing to make my team better everyday.”

Auburn returns to action Friday night at USF. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.