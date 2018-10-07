STARKVILLE | The thoughts of making another sterling midseason run in the race for an SEC Championship came to an emphatic end Saturday night in Starkville. Mississippi State dominated Auburn at the line of scrimmage in a 23-9 win, giving the Tigers their second conference loss by the first week of October for the first time since finishing 7-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC in 2015. Only two other Auburn teams in the last decade had two conference losses this early, and both the 2008 and 2012 teams finished with losing records.

Stidham has thrown just five touchdown passes this season, which ranks 11th in the SEC. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

“You know, I think the thing for us is, obviously, this is not the position we want to be in,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “But I think — people’s character is going to come out whenever you’re under adversity. I think all the way around, top to bottom, a lot of character is going to show right now, because obviously, we’ve lost two games in conference play in the West. “It could be really easy for guys to get down on themselves, but I think a lot of character is going to show right here, and that’s where I’ve got to step up as a leader and not let this loss affect us.” Many of those leaders stepped forward in a disappointed locker room late Saturday night including Stidham, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, linebacker Deshaun Davis and wide receiver Darius Slayton. “We spoke up and said, this won’t happen ever again,” Davidson said. “From this moment forward we’re going to get better. We’ll have someone put the ball in the end zone, we’ll stop people. That’s what we’re going to do.” Gus Malzahn, Auburn’s sixth-year head coach, delivered his own message to the players after the game. “I was just honest with them,” Malzahn said. “We made too many mistakes to win a game like that. We've just got to man up, you know? Our back's against the wall like it was last year at this time. We've got to do the same thing we did last year. We've got to play better; we've got to coach them better. I was just honest with them. We'll get back to Auburn, and tomorrow, we'll turn the page. We've got to solve some of our issues.”