AuburnSports - Wooten named to Wuerffel watch list

One of Auburn's senior leaders is being recognized as a program ambassador off the field, as well. The Tigers' Chandler Wooten was named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list, announced Thursday. The award applauds team leaders in major college football, referred to by the organization as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."

Chandler Wooten (31) tackles Alabama's Brian Robinson. (Butch Dill / AP)

The trophy was introduced in 2005 and is named in honor of former Florida quarterback and 1996 Heisman winner Danny Wuerffel. Auburn has yet to have a winner. A December 2019 Auburn grad, Wooten has been an outspoken, Auburn community leader in recent months about social and racial injustice in America. Auburn athletics added Wooten to its inclusion and race relations task force earlier this month.

Glad we have a coaching staff who really care. They listen to us, & they hear us. Change is happening in Auburn Alabama. https://t.co/c0zV4cyIni — CWoot (@ItsMeWootang) June 20, 2020

Auburn's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter gave Wooten the Hard-Fighting Soldier Award last year for his diligence and service in the community, and "perseverance amid adversity." Former Tigers Derrick Brown and Daniel Carlson were Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Wooten enters his senior campaign with 43 tackles through three seasons as a rotational linebacker. Last year he recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception. "It feels good though, because I feel like I always had natural leadership qualities, and I just feel like a lot of guys just gravitate to me," Wooten said this offseason. "So I take that role very serious in trying to guide the young guys in the right direction. I take pride and enjoy that part, being where I'm at."