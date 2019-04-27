An unexpected twist took place in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

Chandler Cox was selected.

The Miami Dolphins took the Auburn H-back/fullback with the 233rd overall pick. Cox was rarely mentioned on draft projections, but he remained hopeful of a potential draft selection. That took place midway through the final round Saturday. He was the fifth Auburn player taken behind Jarrett Stidham, Jamel Dean, Darius Slayton and Deshaun Davis.

The four-year contributor played in 26 games in his Auburn career. He scored four touchdowns during his career.