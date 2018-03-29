Three players had been competing at center in senior walk-on Tucker Brown, junior Kaleb Kim and redshirt freshman Nick Brahms. But Brahms is out for the rest of spring with a leg injury and Brown was wearing an orange non-contact jersey in Thursday’s practice.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn wants a depth chart at every position coming out of spring drills but that doesn’t mean the battle for starting positions end in two weeks. Those competitions will continue into preseason practice this fall, especially at key positions without returning starters such as center and right tackle.

“All three of those guys will still be in the competition,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “Obviously, we don’t play for a while, which is good. I thought Nick was making a lot of progress, I really did. He had a really good scrimmage. That’s one of the guys I was referring to in the O-line.

“I think Tucker Brown is a solid guy that’s played a lot so you like that. He’s got experience. I think that’s always important. You can’t underestimate experience and Tucker brings that to us.

“And Kaleb Kim, I thought made progress too. Now he’s running with the first group and getting some good work. For him, that’s really good experience. There is still a competition there. It will go all the way into fall camp I would think, especially with some injuries now.”

It’s a battle of redshirt freshmen at right tackle. Calvin Ashley worked the majority of the first half of spring drills with the first-team until being passed by Austin Troxell during Saturday’s first scrimmage of the spring.

Ashley missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

"I think Austin Troxell has been a really bright spot for us,” Lindsey said. “I really think he's made some progress as a guy that came in, a highly recruited guy that had some injuries in high school. I really like what he did on Saturday.

“Calvin Ashley is very talented, continues to develop. He's extremely athletic and obviously he's just catching up with the speed of the game.”