AuburnSports - Carlson connects on game-winner: 'I want the challenge'

Since that point, Carlson has used that momentum and confidence and carried it into this season.

In 2018 he went 15-of-25 on field goal attempts and in 2019 he was off to a rough start before finding his mojo in the Iron Bowl, connecting on all four field goal attempts.

Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Daniel Carlson, the SEC’s all-time leading scorer, expectations have been high. And to begin his career, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Since arriving at Auburn, kicker Anders Carlson has had an up-and-down career.

“Yeah. I think I try to bring a strong mentality knowing that I’ve done it before,” Carlson said. “And so, I think, coming from last year, coming from the entire break, with COVID and everything, got extra work in there, I was on a roll. And I’m keeping going on a roll.”

Against Georgia, he connected on both of his field goal attempts.

In Saturday’s game, he started off hot connecting from 47 and 25 but with 2:38 remaining and a chance to take the lead, he missed from 34.

Auburn’s defense took the field and needed a defensive stop in-order to have a chance to win the game.

They did just that, forcing a quick three-and-out and giving the offense the ball back down one with a little under two minutes remaining.

Carlson, meanwhile, was working with holder Ben Patton to make sure if he got another chance, the kick was going in.

“Like I said, just kind of shook the other one off,” Carlson said, “Me and my holder went and got a few reps in the net, was hitting good—had been hitting good all day. Just knowing myself, if I miss one, the next one should go in.”

Auburn’s offense drove down the field and got in Carlson’s range. After a chaotic third down where Bo Nix fumbled the snap, spiked the ball backwards, which could’ve been ruled a fumble but was not, Carlson was set up for a 39-yard field goal attempt.

“I knew he was going to make it from the start,” Nix said.

Anthony Schwartz, and the rest of the team, felt the same way.

“The team, like, we all knew it was going in,” Schwartz said.

Even with the windy, rainy conditions, Carlson’s kick connected and ultimately won Auburn the game, 30-28.

“It’s always a challenge. But my mindset is, I always want the challenge,” Carlson said after the game. “I always want the game-winner. I’m fine with some wind, because I’m mentally prepared for it.”

For Carlson, similar to his teammate, there was never a doubt in his mind he’d connect on the game-winning field goal attempt.

“No doubt. No doubt at all,” Carlson said with a smile.



