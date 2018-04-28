AUBURN | It was an exciting final day of the draft for Daniel Carlson, but not so much for six other former Auburn players hoping to hear their names called including Jeff Holland. Carlson, an All-American kicker, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round to give the Tigers four total selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. Holland, who passed up on his junior season to enter the draft, will have to win a roster spot through free agency along with defensive backs Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts, linebacker Tre’ Williams, offensive lineman Austin Golson and running back Kamryn Pettway, who also had one year of eligibility left.

Carlson will play for the Minnesota Vikings. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Holland was named first-team All-SEC after totaling 45 tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss, 22 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and finishing fourth in the SEC with 10.0 sacks last season. But the Jacksonville, Fla., native had a disappointing Pro Day in Auburn running 4.80 and 4.84 40-yard dashes at 242 pounds. A total of 44 defensive ends and outside linebackers were drafted among the 256 picks over seven rounds of the draft. Carlson was the first kicker taken with the 30th pick of the fifth round, No. 167 overall. The Vikings originally traded away the 167th pick to move up 10 spots and draft a tight end, but then reacquired it by sending the N.Y. Jets two sixth-rounders in order to select Carlson. Minnesota was one of five NFL teams that Carlson had private workouts with before the draft. “I can’t wait to join the team and begin the next journey for them, which is to compete for a Super Bowl,” Carlson said. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to get started. I feel very blessed to be in the position I am today and to be drafted by such an amazing organization.”

AUBURN IN THE 2018 NFL DRAFT RD PICK PLAYER TEAM 2 5 (37) OL Braden Smith Indianapolis Colts 2 11 (43) RB Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions 2 31 (63) DB Carlton Davis Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 30 (167) K Daniel Carlson Minnesota Vikings