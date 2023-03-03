Career night for Kason
AUBURN | Kason Howell’s timing was perfect.
The Auburn senior led off his 200th-career game with his 200th-career hit to spark the 13th-ranked Tigers to a 7-3 win over Lipscomb Friday night at Plainsman Park.
Howell finished 3 of 5 with three doubles, one run scored and two RBI as AU improved to 7-1-1 on the season.
"I was just glad to get it out of the way," said a smiling Howell. "I told people I wasn’t thinking about it but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it a little bit."
Cole Foster followed Howell with an RBI-single in the first to give AU an early 1-0 lead. After Lipscomb tied it in the third, AU answered with three runs in the fourth on a solo home run by Bryson Ware, his fourth of the season, and a two-out, two-RBI double by Howell.
AU added a run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Nate LaRue and two more in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Chris Stanfield.
Stanfield, a freshman, finished 2 of 4 with two RBI and Foster 2 of 5 with 1 RBI.
"It was great. I loved it. It was so much fun," said Stanfield of his first-career start.
AU starter Tanner Bauman held Lipscomb to a run on four hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one on 73 pitches.
John Armstrong (3-0) earned the win holding the Bisons to a run on two hits in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk on 44 pitches.
Chase Allsup closed out the game allowing a run on one hit in 3.0 innings. He struck out five and walked two as AU’s three pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
"Great all the way around," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "We had a 45 minute rain delay and I thought our guys were ready to play and needed to be. It’s back-to-back weeks where it felt like the Friday night was an SEC Friday night. Bauman got us off to a great start and I thought it was huge scoring the run in the first.
"I think we had 14 strikeouts and only three walks, so I thought the guys that pitched for us made them earn it. We had the two biggest innings and after we had that three-spot in the fourth we went back out there and put up a zero. I thought that was not only the best pitching plan by an opponent that we’ve seen, it was some of the best execution as well."
The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s game will be on SECN+.