AUBURN | Kason Howell’s timing was perfect. The Auburn senior led off his 200th-career game with his 200th-career hit to spark the 13th-ranked Tigers to a 7-3 win over Lipscomb Friday night at Plainsman Park. Howell finished 3 of 5 with three doubles, one run scored and two RBI as AU improved to 7-1-1 on the season. "I was just glad to get it out of the way," said a smiling Howell. "I told people I wasn’t thinking about it but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it a little bit."

Howell batted leadoff for the first time this season. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

Cole Foster followed Howell with an RBI-single in the first to give AU an early 1-0 lead. After Lipscomb tied it in the third, AU answered with three runs in the fourth on a solo home run by Bryson Ware, his fourth of the season, and a two-out, two-RBI double by Howell. AU added a run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Nate LaRue and two more in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Chris Stanfield. Stanfield, a freshman, finished 2 of 4 with two RBI and Foster 2 of 5 with 1 RBI. "It was great. I loved it. It was so much fun," said Stanfield of his first-career start.