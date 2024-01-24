In November, the players were still trying to get a good feel for each other as several new guys, both from the transfer portal and a true freshman, would contribute for Bruce Pearl's squad. Jaylin Williams spoke on the difficulty the team was having gelling.

It was a microcosm of the Tigers' 2022-23 season, and by listening to two of the players who were on the court that day, that won't happen again if they are in the same situation. Why? Due to a team bond that has grown since the early-season trip to New York.

With 10:27 left in a game against Alabama this past March, K.D. Johnson nailed two free throws to give Auburn a 17-point lead over the Crimson Tide. The game was seemingly in hand, but the future No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament came storming back, eventually pulling away in overtime for the victory.

"I would say early, it was tough," the forward said. "A lot of new transfers. Those guys were the Man at their schools. So they're coming in, they know we're good, but they knew coming in with BP recruiting them, they're not going to play 30-35 minutes. We'll play 9-11 guys, and we're going to work as a team. They had to build into that. But as time got going, hanging out with each other, we got to know each other like where we're from and all those things, know each other's backgrounds, and we just started clicking."

Clicked it has as the Tigers are 16-2, 5-0 in SEC play and ranked No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll. From mandatory breakfast to holding hands on the court, this team has quickly transitioned into a machine aiming for the program's second SEC regular season title in three years.

Dylan Cardwell, playing his best basketball in an Auburn uniform, sees a significant difference between his teammates this year and what occurred last season.

"If you look at our bench, anytime we make a hype play… we didn't have that last year," the center said. That's the biggest thing: we make sure we're each other's biggest fans and bring that energy each and every day because, at the end of the day, we are all each other has."

That team camaraderie will be tested on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum as Alabama (12-6, 4-1) tries to take the Tigers down for the third straight time and end an 11-game winning streak for Pearl's side. If Auburn walks away with a victory, the players and coaches can point toward the relationships built early in the season as part of the reason for the successful road trip.

"The New York trip is where it all started," Cardwell said. "The coaches kinda acknowledged that and how we were actually cheering for each other instead of being like, 'Aw, I wish it was me that had the glory, or it was me that had the opportunities.'"