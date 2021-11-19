Cambridge's influence huge in win

AUBURN | Nothing was falling for Devan Cambridge from behind the three-point line. His shots wound up behind the backboard more than they had a chance of going in, so it would have been easy for the junior to hang his head and wonder what he was doing wrong with his shot.

Fortunately for Auburn, Cambridge brings as much energy on the defensive end – if not more – than he does on the offensive side, proving a critical player in the Tigers' 58-52 comeback victory over South Florida on Friday. No, the points, rebounds and assists won't show how much of an impact he made in his team-leading 30 minutes on the floor, but there's one stat that is undeniable. With Cambridge on the floor, Auburn ended with a +24 point difference.

That 0-for-6 from the three-point line can be forgiven by giving his team an edge like that. His coach certainly likes it.