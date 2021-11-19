Cambridge's influence huge in win
AUBURN | Nothing was falling for Devan Cambridge from behind the three-point line. His shots wound up behind the backboard more than they had a chance of going in, so it would have been easy for the junior to hang his head and wonder what he was doing wrong with his shot.
Fortunately for Auburn, Cambridge brings as much energy on the defensive end – if not more – than he does on the offensive side, proving a critical player in the Tigers' 58-52 comeback victory over South Florida on Friday. No, the points, rebounds and assists won't show how much of an impact he made in his team-leading 30 minutes on the floor, but there's one stat that is undeniable. With Cambridge on the floor, Auburn ended with a +24 point difference.
That 0-for-6 from the three-point line can be forgiven by giving his team an edge like that. His coach certainly likes it.
"I think his defense, his rebounding, his 50-50 balls — you know, we'd love for Devan to start making shots," Bruce Pearl said. "But the bottom line is we can't win if he doesn't defend and rebound and demonstrate the kind of athlete he is. I need him on the boards."
It should come as no surprise that Cambridge had a part in Auburn's run that switched the game's momentum. With Auburn trailing 40-33 and 12:33 to go, he caught the eye of Wendell Green Jr. and got the pass for a dunk. Then, just three minutes later, Lior Berman gave Cambridge the ball on a fast break as the Tigers took a 44-40 lead.
Yes, it might get frustrating watching Cambridge throw up some misguided three-pointers at times, but with the bad comes the good. His coach understands that.
"We can live without him making shots," Pearl said. "It would help — a lot — but that can't define him."
Toughness and leadership, along with a never-give-up attitude, are what should define Cambridge after Friday's performance. Auburn likely would have suffered its first loss without him.