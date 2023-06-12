"I’m just coming over here to hang out because I’ve really seen everything I need to see," Coleman said. "Every time I come up here, it’s just a good vibe so I’m just coming up here to hang out."

He's been to games, seen practices, and last week, competed in the 7-on-7 competition with Central High on Auburn's campus. The wide receiver checks another box off this week, as he begins his official visit with the Tigers Monday.

When Coleman made the trip to Auburn last week for 7-on-7, he wasn't focusing on his recruitment. He was there to not only better himself, but help his team improve.

"It was really a learning opportunity for the whole team," Coleman said. "I give myself probably a C-plus, it was really just a learning opportunity, we got a lot of growing to do."

However, it didn't hurt having guys like wide receivers coach Marcus Davis right there, encouraging Coleman as he competed.

"I loved it," Coleman said. "They were hyping me up, it was fun being out there."

There's nothing in particular Coleman is looking to achieve during his official visit. The next couple of days will focus more on growing his relationship with the staff and players.

"Just coming up here, enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying some of the bonding time with some of the players and coaches," Coleman said. "It just feels good over here."