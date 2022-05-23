Calzada 'full-go' for summer ball

ALEXANDER CITY, AL | Auburn's quarterback room is going to be at full strength when summer practices start. After being limited to non-contact work in the spring due to an offseason procedure performed on his non-throwing shoulder, Zach Calzada is set to return without limitations for summer practice.

Calzada went through spring practice with the quarterbacks, able to practice during drills, but was forced to sit out of scrimmages and the A-Day game, usually standing behind the quarterbacks and taking a "mental rep."

The injury Calzada suffered actually came against Auburn last year. In that game Calzada's left shoulder appeared to be dislocated on a hit and he exited the game. Only to return shortly after leaving, finishing the game 15-of-29 for 192 yards in the 20-3 Texas A&M win.

"It’s funny, because in a way the game he played against us is when he really got banged up, and now we have him on the roster, right?" Harsin said. "So, you’re sitting there kind of looking at it like, damn.

"It’s just kind of one of those things that you hope he hadn’t gotten injured, and he could have gotten some more reps in the spring. But he’s really been pushing himself and studying and preparing, so now it’s just a matter of letting him get out there this summer."

The Sugar Hill, Ga., native returns to battle it out with the returning T.J. Finley, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford who earned Offensive MVP honors in the A-Day game, along with freshman Holden Geriner who's also in the mix.

Finley took reps as the first team quarterback throughout the spring, but Ashford gained some momentum at the end of spring practice and in A-Day game, making it set to be a true three-way battle for the starting job.

"There’s going to be no contact, there’s no helmets, no pads, anything like that, so he’s going to get all the reps he needs in the summertime," Harsin said. "Those guys will all split them up, and he’ll get his equal share, and then come August, it’s full-go. He’s got to be ready to play. If he’s one of the guys that we kind of narrow it down and he’s one of the top guys, then we’ll get him ready to play.”