CAGE GAUGE: Game Day Seven
TODAY'S GAMES
Alabama @ Baylor on ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Iowa State @ Ole Miss on ESPN, 11 a.m.
Florida @ TCU on ESPN2, 11 a.m.
South Carolina @ Oklahoma State on ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Texas @ Georgia on ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Kansas State @ Texas A&M on ESPN, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt @ Oklahoma on ESPN2, 3 p.m.
West Virginia @ Tennessee on ESPN, 3 p.m.
Arkansas @ Texas Tech on ESPN2, 5 p.m.
LSU @ Missouri on SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Kansas @ Kentucky on ESPN, 5 p.m.
Auburn @ Mississippi State on SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
CHATTIN' IT UP
• TENNESSEE: The Vols' weekend matchup against West Virginia was supposed to be a major clash of nationally relevant titans when the SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule was revealed last summer. Tennessee has held up its end of the bargain, of course, but the Mountaineers limp into Knoxville having won just one of their last six games. Coach Rick Barnes wishes there was a better way to schedule the event considering two of the SEC's ranked teams, Auburn and Mississippi State, aren't participating. "“=The ideal thing would be, if we are going to have it this time of year, would be wait until this time of year to pair them up, which is probably impossible to do,” Barnes said. “If you look at it, it has probably worked out well in terms of the notoriety that our league is getting.” The Vols needed overtime Wednesday but won at Vanderbilt, which allowed them to remain No. 1 in the polls.
• LSU: Coach Will Wade wasn't enthused after the Bayou Bengals' 92-82 victory over Georgia Wednesday. His team led by 16 points mid-way through the second half, but the stubborn Bulldogs slowly played their way back into the game. Or perhaps LSU was playing it was out of the game. Wade said his team must learn to lift its level of play when conditions merit — and that his role in creating that adjustment is like a cook hovering over a dish. “Everybody just wants to have the meal served and to be able to taste well, and for everything to go well,” he said. “I’m worried about all the other stuff. We didn’t have the right ingredients going into the (Georgia) game and it showed. The food was burned. If you put the right stuff in, the win will be the outcome.”
• MISSISSIPPI STATE: The Bulldogs rank eighth among Southeastern Conference teams in three-point shooting and went 3-of-20 from behind the arc in a loss at Kentucky Tuesday. Still, coach Ben Howland wants his team firing away when it faces Auburn tonight. “I think we’re a good shooting team,” Howland said. “I think we just have to be a little more patient and get some better looks than the ones we’re taking, and we have to knock down the ones we do get.”
• VANDERBILT: The Commodores haven't yet won a game this calendar year — its stinging loss to Tennessee in overtime Wednesday will live in infamy — yet coach Bryce Drew somehow is impressed with his team's general disposition. "We’ve been practicing well. Our energy’s good. Our energy’s not stopping, we’re moving forward, we’re striving, we got a vision as we move forward,” Drew said. "We've got some great people that we can build around. We like where our culture’s at. That next step is just getting that maturity and closing out some games."
• ARKANSAS: Our friend Andrew Hutchinson over at HawgBeat.com notes that the Razorbacks have been scoring an average of 10.4 points during the first 10 minutes of their past few games. That's preposterously low for a team coached by Mike Anderson, who still endorses many of Nolan Richardson's aggressive, uptempo concepts. Anderson says he told his team to emphasize high-percentage, inside shooting (specifically shots for C Daniel Gafford) early and then branch out for lower-percentage shots. "You look at the second half — we started getting the ball inside and attacking and it opened up the outside,” Anderson said. “With a young team ... we have to continue to make sure our guys understand the strategy going in — to go inside-out first.”
TOP PLAYERS FROM GAME DAY SIX:
G — Tremont Waters, LSU: 26 points (9-of-14 FG), 4 ast, 4 stl (vs UGA)
G — KeVaughn Allen, Florida: 31 points (8-of-10 3FG), 3 reb, 3 stl, 2 blk (vs A&M)
F — Grant Williams, Tennessee: 43 points (10-of-15 FG), 23-of-23 FT (vs Vandy)
F — P.J. Washington, Kentucky: 21 points (9-of-15 FG), 6 reb, 4 blk (vs MSU)
F/C — Chris Silva, South Carolina: 32 points (11-of-12 FG), 14 reb, 4 blk (vs AU)
|TEAM
|CONF RECORD
|OVERALL RECORD
|NEXT UP
|
Tennessee
|
6-0
|
17-1
|
vs West Va. (Sat)
|
LSU
|
5-0
|
15-3
|
at Mizzou (Sat)
|
Kentucky
|
5-1
|
15-3
|
vs Kansas (Sat)
|
South Carolina
|
5-1
|
10-8
|
at Okla. State (Sat)
|
Ole Miss
|
4-2
|
14-4
|
vs Iowa State (Sat)
|
Florida
|
3-3
|
11-7
|
at TCU (Sat)
|
Alabama
|
3-3
|
12-6
|
at Baylor (Sat)
|
Auburn
|
2-3
|
13-5
|
at Miss. State (Sat)
|
Mississippi State
|
2-3
|
14-4
|
vs Auburn (Sat)
|
Arkansas
|
2-4
|
11-7
|
at Texas Tech (Sat)
|
Missouri
|
2-4
|
10-7
|
vs LSU (Sat)
|
Georgia
|
2-5
|
9-9
|
vs Texas (Sat)
|
Texas A&M
|
1-5
|
7-10
|
vs Kansas St. (Sat)
|
Vanderbilt
|
0-6
|
9-9
|
at Oklahoma (Sat)