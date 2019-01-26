CHATTIN' IT UP

• TENNESSEE: The Vols' weekend matchup against West Virginia was supposed to be a major clash of nationally relevant titans when the SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule was revealed last summer. Tennessee has held up its end of the bargain, of course, but the Mountaineers limp into Knoxville having won just one of their last six games. Coach Rick Barnes wishes there was a better way to schedule the event considering two of the SEC's ranked teams, Auburn and Mississippi State, aren't participating. "“=The ideal thing would be, if we are going to have it this time of year, would be wait until this time of year to pair them up, which is probably impossible to do,” Barnes said. “If you look at it, it has probably worked out well in terms of the notoriety that our league is getting.” The Vols needed overtime Wednesday but won at Vanderbilt, which allowed them to remain No. 1 in the polls.

• LSU: Coach Will Wade wasn't enthused after the Bayou Bengals' 92-82 victory over Georgia Wednesday. His team led by 16 points mid-way through the second half, but the stubborn Bulldogs slowly played their way back into the game. Or perhaps LSU was playing it was out of the game. Wade said his team must learn to lift its level of play when conditions merit — and that his role in creating that adjustment is like a cook hovering over a dish. “Everybody just wants to have the meal served and to be able to taste well, and for everything to go well,” he said. “I’m worried about all the other stuff. We didn’t have the right ingredients going into the (Georgia) game and it showed. The food was burned. If you put the right stuff in, the win will be the outcome.”

• MISSISSIPPI STATE: The Bulldogs rank eighth among Southeastern Conference teams in three-point shooting and went 3-of-20 from behind the arc in a loss at Kentucky Tuesday. Still, coach Ben Howland wants his team firing away when it faces Auburn tonight. “I think we’re a good shooting team,” Howland said. “I think we just have to be a little more patient and get some better looks than the ones we’re taking, and we have to knock down the ones we do get.”

**NOT A SUBSCRIBER? BECOME A MEMBER OF AUBURNSPORTS.COM FOR JUST $8.25 PER MONTH. JOIN TODAY!**